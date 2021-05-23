Food Waste Recycling Machine Market: Top 5 Players Hold Nearly 20% Revenue Share Forecast 2018 to 2028

The Growth of Food Waste Recycling Machine market is huge, the study analyzes each market player encompassed in the market study as per its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and market strategies. SWOT analysis has been performed in the market study to investigate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player.

Fact.MR’s recent study on food waste recycling machine market foresees a promising growth, driven by proactive initiatives for fostering environmental sustainability. An amalgamation of pivotal aspects, ranging from launch of legislation around food waste to rising proclivity for recycling activities, is anticipated to underpin growth potential of the market. Global sales of food waste recycling machines are likely to reach 10,890 units in 2018, up from 10,356 units in 2017.

The Fact.MR research study opines that the demand for food waste recycling machine has taken off in recent years, as a result of challenges associated with traditional composting methods. Rapid gravitation toward minimizing disposal costs and curbing noxious emissions have been identified as key drivers.

Restaurants to Stay at the Forefront of Demand as Enhancing Profitability Gains Momentum

Shift from landfills to waste-to-energy plants is evolving as a prominent waste management trend, which is offering numerous opportunities for the food waste recycling machine manufacturers.

Sales of food waste recycling machine have remained concentrated in the restaurants industry, driven by efforts to scale up their bottom lines. This buoyancy of restaurants in the food waste recycling machine market continued in 2018 as well, with volume sales likely to exceed 2,500 units. Sales are also complemented by growing adoption in hotels and supermarkets, according to the study.

North America maintains its lead as the largest food waste recycling market, with volume sales set to surpass 3,000 units in 2018. Attempts to foster recycling activities have taken off at the federal level in the U.S. and Canada, in the wake of a huge ratio of food wastage per capita. APEJ and Europe are likely to be the second and third most attractive market, owing to sweeping concerns for efficient food waste management, estimates the research study.

The food waste recycling machine market has a wide-spread presence of small and unorganized players, with consolidation of regional presence being their key strategic lever. The top 5 players hold around 20% of the revenue share and are focused on commercialization of small capacity machines, especially 0-50 kg/day’ and ’50-100 kg/day’. These players are focusing on new product development and facility expansion in a bid to retain their buoyancy in the market space, finds the report.

The Food Waste Recycling Machine market report provides the readers with the below-mentioned insights:

Key trends, including ecological conservation, patented solutions, and globalization.

Consumption pattern of each segment of the market in every region.

Detailed study of the factors (positive and negative) impacting the growth of the global Endobronchial Valves market.

Critical analysis of R&D activities performed by market players to expand their production footprint across various industries.

Thorough research of effect of the market across various end use industries.

The Food Waste Recycling Machine market report gets rid of the following queries:

Which end use has the highest rate of consumption and why? Which regions are the market players targeting to gain a competitive edge? What is the growth forecast of the global market in region? What is the Y-o-Y growth rate of the global market? Which segment will have the maximum share of the global market by the end of year?

And so on…..

