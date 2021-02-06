Food Waste Management Market Segmentation, Forecast, Analysis, Industry Size and Share to 2027

According to the recent report published by Research Corridor, the Global Food Waste Management Market is expected to provide sustainable growth opportunities during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. This latest industry research study analyzes the Food Waste Management market by various product segments, applications, regions and countries while assessing regional performances of numerous leading market participants.

The report titled “Food Waste Management Market – Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast – 2020 – 2027” offers a holistic view of the Food Waste Management industry encompassing numerous stakeholders including raw material suppliers, providers, distributors, consumers and government agencies, among others. Furthermore, the report includes detailed quantitative and qualitative analysis of the global Food Waste Management market considering market history, product development, regional dynamics, competitive landscape, and key success factors (KSFs) in the industry.

The report includes a deep-dive analysis of key countries including the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, Australia, Mexico, Brazil and South Africa, among others. Thereby, the report identifies unique growth opportunities across the world based on trends occurring in various developed and developing economies.

Food Waste Management Market report summarizes the positive growth rate in upcoming years, and market size with competitive analysis. Our experts have analyzed the historical data to compare with the current market scenario to calculate the market growth in the coming years. The study provides an exhaustive report that includes an executive summary, scope, and forecast of the market.

The global food waste management market is segmented into waste type, process, end-use, and geography. On the basis of waste type, the fruit and vegetable segment dominated the market and accounted for around 40% share of the market in terms of revenue. The segment growth is attributed to factors such as lack of storage, proper handling, and processing. On the other hand, the dairy waste segment is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR due to unclean storage at improper temperatures.

The Food Waste Management Market Segmentation:

By Waste Type:

Fruits & Vegetables

Cereals

Dairy Products

Meat

Fish & Sea Food

Processed Food

Others

By Process:

Aerobic

Anaerobic

Combustion/Incineration

Others

By End-Use:

Animal Feed

Fertilizers

Biofuel

Power Generation

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

List of Key companies:

Waste Management, Inc. (U.S.)

Andritz Ag (Austria)

Veolia Environnement S.A. (France)

Republic Services, Inc. (U.S.)

Stericycle, Inc. (U.S.)

Covanta Holding Corporation (U.S.)

Waste Connections, Inc. (Canada)

Suez

Covanta Ltd.

Key Questions Answered by Food Waste Management Market Report:

Product popularity and adoption based on various country-level dynamics

Regional presence and product development for leading market participants

Market forecasts and trend analysis based on ongoing investments and economic growth in key countries

Competitive landscape based on revenue, product offerings, years of presence, number of employees and market concentration, among others

