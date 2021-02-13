Food Waste Apps Market 2021 to Witness Splendid Growth by 2028 in Worldwide with foodtank.com, nofoodwasted.com, nofoodwaste.in, olioex.com,  winnowsolutions.com, yonodesperdicio.org, impactvi.com, goodr.co, gomkt.com

Food waste refers to food that completes the food supply chain up to a final product, of good quality and fit for consumption, but still doesn’t get consumed because it is discarded, whether or not after it is left to spoil or expire.

Roughly one-third of the food produced in the world for human consumption every year — approximately 1.3 billion tonnes — gets lost or wasted. Food losses and waste amount to roughly US$ 680 billion in industrialized countries and US$ 310 billion in developing countries.

Every year, one-third of the food produced worldwide gets wasted. Food waste apps tackle this problem and help to save the planet. They help restaurants and grocery stores to get rid of leftovers and supply people in need with low-priced food.Food for All is one of these apps. This service offers unsold meals from local restaurants, cafes, and delis with a 50 percent discount. This way anyone can grab a delicious dinner for $3. You just need to place an order and pick up your food at a fixed time.

Apps helping companies and consumers prevent food waste :-

Feedie, Flashfood, Food Cowboy, Food for All, Food Waste Apps Hero, Food Waste Apps US, Foodfully, GoMkt, Goodr, ImpactVision, Transfernation, NoFoodWasted, No Food Waste, OLIO, Transfernation, Winnow, Yo No Desperdicio

Another example is Food Waste Apps US. This volunteer-driven platform actively participates in Food Waste Apps movements. Food Waste Apps US tries to end hunger across the country and provides over 50 million food insecure Americans with fresh, usable food from restaurants and grocery stores that have it in excess.

The study includes a thorough analysis of the impact of various factors deemed critical for the overall development of the global Food Waste Apps market in the present scenario as well as the report's forecast period.

This report provides a point-to-point analysis of the dynamic aspects of the Food Waste Apps market. Along with recent trends, it focuses on upcoming innovations.

