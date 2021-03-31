Food Traceability Market Future Growth Prospect, Industry Report And Growing Demand Analysis Till 2026

This comprehensive Food Traceability Market report underlines the primary and secondary drivers, market share, possible sales volume, leading segments and geographical analysis. Other key market parameters range from industry outlook with respect to critical success factors (CSFs), industry dynamics that mainly covers drivers and restraints, market segmentation & value chain analysis, key opportunities, application and technology outlook, regional or geographical insight, country-level analysis, key company profiles, competitive landscape, to company market share analysis.

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- Honeywell International Inc., DuPont, IBM Corporation., United Electronics Co. L.L.C.., MASS Group., Merit-Trax Technologies, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., Bar Code Integrators, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Carlisle Technology, Cognex Corporation, Picarro, Inc., SGS SA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Zebra Technologies Corp., Datalogic S.p.A., FoodLogiQ, Infor., Mar-Kov Computer Systems Inc., STID, Impinj, Inc. and others.

Global food traceability market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 24.49 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR of 9.30% during the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Food traceability is the process of tracking food through all stages of processing, production and distribution. It covers up all important and retail decisions. The term traceability here reflects that all the movements can be traced at any point in the chain of supply, it’s easier in domestic supply chain whereas complex in international trade. Due to growing foodborne diseases, adulteration incidents there has been an increase in concern for food safety lead to adoption of food traceability systems globally.

This report also covers the impact of COVID-19 on the global market. The pandemic caused by Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally, including the business sector. This has brought along several changes in market conditions.

Market Drivers:

Government rules and legislative framework acts as a driver and support the effect of food traceability market

The ability to trace contamination and assist product call lead to the growth of tracking technologies from developing countries

Technology advancement and globalization of food products also drives the market growth.

Market Restraints:

There are no strict laws in the developing countries pertaining to food traceability market which acts as restraints.

Increasing concern about data and privacy issue among population is restraining the market growth

High price of the tracing system is another factor restraining the growth of this market.

Market Segmentation:

By Technologies (Infrared, Biometrics, Global Positioning System (GPS), Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID),

Barcodes, Near Field Communication (NFC)),

End users (Warehouse, Government Departments, Manufacturer, Retailer, Farmers, Defense & Security Departments, Other),

Applications (Seafood Products, Fresh Food & Seeds, Beverage Products, Meat & Poultry, Dairy Products Canned or Bottled Food, Other)

The report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, Honeywell International Inc. announced that they have acquired Transnorm, a Germany-based warehouse automation business. This will benefit the company by expanding its product portfolio and will strengthen their business in the global market.

In September 2016, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a Minneapolis Minn. based global logistics services provider and freight forwarder company announced that they have acquired The Space Cargo Group, in efforts to expand globally. This will benefit the company by building its potential strength and serving it customer effectively by providing competitive pricing.

