Food Traceability Market : Facts, Figures and Analytical Insights 2021-2025

The Food Traceability Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.

Food Traceability market is expected to reach $18,528 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 9.1% from 2020-2025. Food traceability comprises the ability to identify and validate various stages of the food chain from production to distribution. It involves recognizing the origin of food and its destination, from where it will be distributed to end-users. This system is essential for food investigations and is crucial in global food trade as multi-ingredient food includes materials from a variety of food chain and countries.

Top Companies in the Global Food Traceability Market:

Honeywell International Inc, C.H. Robinson INC, Dupoint Nutrition & Health, Intermec Inc, Motorola solutions, Cognex Corporation, MASS Group, Bio-Rad Laboratories, IBM Corp, Zebra Technologies and more than 10 other companies.

Market Research and Market Trends of Food Traceability Nitride Ecosystem

– Companies are investing in research and developing new hardware and software tracing technologies like GS1-128 barcode which has the capability to capture more traceable data such as batch number, lot number, sell-by date, Use date. The Company have to make sure that all DCs in their supply chain are capturing and storing all the dynamic information carried in the bar code.

– Another prevailing trend in the food tracing industry would be digital supply chain in which technologies like predictive analytics, better visibility over the movement of goods and robotics help the warehouse and distribution centres to trace food efficiently.

– Warehouse managers have designed a warehouse management system with radio frequency guns restricting the person to pick a wrong product. In case the person picks up a wrong product, a specially designed gun gives a beep indicating a wrong product is picked up.

– The transportation management system would be digitized which was handled manually initially. This is achieved by using the systems own parameters, standards, data points and expectations, the retailers can give its suppliers specific delivery time frames using the cloud-based interconnected solution. This will not only streamline the scheduling process, but it will also give a tremendous amount of tracking information and data that we don’t have before.

Global Food Traceability Market Split By Product Type And Applications:

This report segments the global Food Traceability market on the basis of Types is:

Thermal printers Sensors Tags and labels

On the basis of Application , the Global Food Traceability market is segmented into:

Beverages Fresh food Produce Dairy Food Meat and poultry

4.1. Red Meat

4.2. Sea Food

Others

The research study evaluates the overall size of the market, by making use of a bottom-up approach, wherein data for different industry verticals, and end-user industries and its applications across various product types have been recorded and predicted during the forecast period. These segments and sub-segments have been documented from the industry specialists and professionals, as well as company representatives, and are outwardly validated by analyzing previous years’ data of these segments and sub-segments for getting an accurate and complete market size.

Influence Of The Food Traceability Market Report:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Food Traceability market.

– Food Traceability market recent innovations and major events.

-A detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Food Traceability market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of Food Traceability market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of Food Traceability market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

-Favourable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Food Traceability market.

What Are The Market Factors That Are Explained In The Report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Global Food Traceability Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

