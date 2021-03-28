Food Thickeners Market demand with COVID-19 recovery analysis 2017 | better delivery process to boost market growth by 2023
The global food thickeners market was valued at $10,520 million in 2016, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2017 to 2023 to reach $15,150 million by 2023. Food thickeners or thickening agents provide texture, improve stability, and increase suspension of added ingredient to increase the viscosity of aqueous mixture, without modifying its other properties, specifically taste. In food & beverages applications, thickeners are used to give palatability, texture, bulking, and other properties to food products. These are extensively used in a range of food products such as sauces, seasonings, condiments, soups, meat, poultry, snack foods, cereals, and breakfast.
In 2016, Europe was the leading region, in terms of value, owing to the availability of healthy food products developed by food & beverages manufactures considering consumers’ health. Moreover, consumer demand for healthy and low-fat food boosts growth of in Europe.
Factors such as increase in demand for convenience food, rise in disposable income, and the advantages & various functions associated with the use of food thickeners is expected to drive the global market during the forecast period. Further, consumer’s inclination towards healthy food and lifestyle is expected to create a major growth opportunity to the global industry players. However, volatile cost and high R&D cost associated with the production of food thickeners may impede the market growth.
Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31240
The global food thickeners market is segmented based on type, source, application, and region. On the basis of type, it is divided into starch, protein, and hydrocolloid. On the basis of source, it is classified into plant, animal, and microbial. On the basis of application, it is categorized into bakery; confectionery; sauces, dressings, marinades, & gravies; beverages; dairy & frozen desserts; and convenience & processed food. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
The major market players profiled in the report are as follows:
Archer Daniels Midland Company
Cargill, Inc.
E. I. DuPont de Nemours and Company
Ingredion Incorporated
Kerry Group Plc.
CP Kelco
Darling Ingredients
Tate & Lyle PLC.
Ashland Specialty Ingredients
TIC Gums
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
This report provides an extensive analysis of the current & emerging trends and dynamics of the global food thickeners market.
In-depth analysis of all regions is conducted by constructing the market estimations for key segments between 2017 and 2023 to identify the prevailing opportunities.
The report assists to understand the strategies adopted by the companies for market expansion.
This study evaluates the competitive landscape to understand the market scenario across various regions.
Extensive analysis is conducted by following the key player positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
By Type
Starch
Protein
Hydrocolloid
By Source
Plant
Animal
Microbial
By Application
Bakery
Confectionery
Sauces, Dressings, Marinades, & Gravies
Beverages
Dairy & Frozen Desserts
Convenience & Processed Food
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
Spain
UK
Russia
France
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Turkey
South Africa
Rest of LAMEA
Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31240
The other major players in the industry include the following
Fuerst Day Lawson
The Dow Chemical Company
Naturex SA
Medline Industries Inc.
*The above list of companies is not profiled in the report, but can be added based on interest.