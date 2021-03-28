Food Thickeners Market demand with COVID-19 recovery analysis 2017 | better delivery process to boost market growth by 2023

The global food thickeners market was valued at $10,520 million in 2016, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2017 to 2023 to reach $15,150 million by 2023. Food thickeners or thickening agents provide texture, improve stability, and increase suspension of added ingredient to increase the viscosity of aqueous mixture, without modifying its other properties, specifically taste. In food & beverages applications, thickeners are used to give palatability, texture, bulking, and other properties to food products. These are extensively used in a range of food products such as sauces, seasonings, condiments, soups, meat, poultry, snack foods, cereals, and breakfast.

In 2016, Europe was the leading region, in terms of value, owing to the availability of healthy food products developed by food & beverages manufactures considering consumers’ health. Moreover, consumer demand for healthy and low-fat food boosts growth of in Europe.

Factors such as increase in demand for convenience food, rise in disposable income, and the advantages & various functions associated with the use of food thickeners is expected to drive the global market during the forecast period. Further, consumer’s inclination towards healthy food and lifestyle is expected to create a major growth opportunity to the global industry players. However, volatile cost and high R&D cost associated with the production of food thickeners may impede the market growth.

The global food thickeners market is segmented based on type, source, application, and region. On the basis of type, it is divided into starch, protein, and hydrocolloid. On the basis of source, it is classified into plant, animal, and microbial. On the basis of application, it is categorized into bakery; confectionery; sauces, dressings, marinades, & gravies; beverages; dairy & frozen desserts; and convenience & processed food. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The major market players profiled in the report are as follows:

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Cargill, Inc.

E. I. DuPont de Nemours and Company

Ingredion Incorporated

Kerry Group Plc.

CP Kelco

Darling Ingredients

Tate & Lyle PLC.

Ashland Specialty Ingredients

TIC Gums

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

Starch

Protein

Hydrocolloid

By Source

Plant

Animal

Microbial

By Application

Bakery

Confectionery

Sauces, Dressings, Marinades, & Gravies

Beverages

Dairy & Frozen Desserts

Convenience & Processed Food

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Spain

UK

Russia

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Turkey

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

The other major players in the industry include the following

Fuerst Day Lawson

The Dow Chemical Company

Naturex SA

Medline Industries Inc.

