Food Theft and Sister Suicide: The Unknown Life of Jessica Chastain

The actress grew up in a poor family with no money to eat. Chastain only managed to become an actress thanks to a scholarship.

It is simply called “355” and is the new action film with a deluxe female cast. Jessica Chastain, Penélope Cruz, Diane Kruger, Lupita Nyong’o and Bingbing Fan play the protagonists of this production, which opens in Portuguese cinemas this Thursday, January 27th.

Directed by Simon Kinberg, the film has been described by critics as a waste of talent – it is characterized as an ordinary story with underexplored characters that it fails to convince.

In addition to starring in the film, Jessica Chastain is one of the producers, a role she has played in the industry for the past several years. Now one of the most in-demand actresses of her generation, she’s already been nominated for two Oscars — for her roles in The Handmaids and 00:30 The Dark Hour — but life hasn’t always been easy for Chastain. On the other hand.

Although many people believe she comes from a happier family, the now 44-year-old actress went through many hardships during her childhood and adolescence. In a recent interview with The Sunday Times, Jessica Chastain admitted growing up with “a lot of resentment”. “I don’t say much about it, but it wasn’t what you would expect. When people see me, they think I come from a different background.”

Jessica Chastain was raised with her siblings by a single mother in Sacramento. “We didn’t have simple things like food.” The actress previously mentioned it in a previous interview with the Evening Standard. “We stole groceries from the store because we didn’t have any money. And some people knew she did [a mãe] and they didn’t stop it. So there was kindness too. We are fine now because there were people who protected her back then.”

The mother, Jessi Chastain, was just 16 years old when Jessica was born. Her 20-year-old father was musician Michael Monasterio – who was always absent from her life. Jessica Chastain grew up mostly with her mother and stepfather, who was a firefighter.

According to The Daily Mail, Michael Monasterio doesn’t even appear on Jessica Chastain’s birth certificate — and there’s no photo of either of them. Father and daughter never had a good relationship, and there are even reports that the actress did not attend Monasterio’s funeral in 2013.

After attending the local art school and acting in theatre, he managed to win a scholarship – awarded by actor Robin Williams – to attend the prestigious Juilliard School in New York, where he really learned acting. He was the first in his family to graduate. The scholarship enabled him to buy books, go home for vacations, and study—all things that would be unthinkable without this support.

In 2003, while he was in college, his younger sister, suffering from depression and drug addiction, committed suicide. The incident left a deep impression on her. “She’s made a lot of attempts, but you never think it’s really going to happen,” the actress told Modern Luxury, quoted by People. “And when you get the call… it’s shocking.”

Jessica Chastain was three days away from completing the course when it happened. Then he earned a lot of money from his work and made several donations to organizations that support people in similar situations.

Her first film role came in 2004 when she appeared in an episode of the medical drama Emergency Service. Still, it took a few years for him to become a big and relevant name in Hollywood. Until then, to keep track of the budget, he would put money in envelopes labeled “Food” or “Income” to ensure there was never a shortage.

“There were people who saw that I had problems when I was a kid and who helped me. And that’s why I ended up where I am now.” Jessica Chastain was forever grateful to actor Robin Williams.

When the actor died in the summer of 2014, the actress publicly admitted this. “Robin Williams changed my life. He was a great actor and a generous person. He enabled me to take a course with a scholarship. His generous spirit will forever inspire me to support others as he supported me.”

However, Jessica Chastain never met Robin Williams. “I always thought that in a way I would have an opportunity to make amends. And it was very strange never having met him. I didn’t want to be a stalker, but then you always ask yourself: have I done enough? I hope he can continue his legacy.”

Although she never met the actor, one day she was at a restaurant near him. She considered approaching him, but Robin Williams left shortly after the burst. “I felt the need to run after him, but I thought he’d think I was crazy! I missed the opportunity to thank you.”

Because of her life experience, she tells the Sunday Times that she gets “angry” when she sees other people in similar situations. “Coming from there, I know what it’s like. And it makes me angry. And I don’t want anyone to be denied anything. In terms of having a voice, being seen, being recognized and valued.”

In the same interview, she said that she was the first in her family not to be pregnant at the age of 17. And thanked the organization Planned Parenthood. “It had a huge impact on my life because it gave me choices.”

Jessica Chastain has been married to Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo, an Italian of noble descent who works in the fashion industry, since 2017. Together they have two children and lead a private and discreet life.

