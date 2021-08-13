Food Service Market Trends, Demand, Share, Major Player, Competitive Outlook Forecast to 2026

According to the latest study by IMARC Group, titled “Food Service Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global food service market reached a value of US$ 2,334 Billion in 2020. Food service refers to the business of providing food for takeaways, home deliveries or immediate consumption across residences, offices, schools, hospitals, cafes, restaurants, and fast-food joints. The food can either be conventionally assembled, prepared and served in the same premises, or can be produced in a centralized kitchen with the food further transported to different locations. Food service establishments can also adopt other systematic approaches, including a ready prepared system in which the food is prepared and is then chilled until required, or an assembly-serve system which comprises purchasing, storing, assembling and serving of pre-made food to consumers.

Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/food-service-market/requestsample

Global Food Service Market Trends:

The thriving food and beverage industry is one of the primary factors driving the growth of the market. Additionally, hectic working schedules and changing dietary preferences have led a majority of the population to shift toward convenience and the on-the-go food options. Consequently, there is a proliferation of quick-service restaurants (QSRs) and online food delivery portals that has made pre-made and packaged food easily accessible to and affordable for consumers. Also, the concept of build-your-own and small plate menus, along with customized combinations of fresh-quality ingredients is gaining rapid popularity among consumers. Such scope of personalization offers a wide range of options to consumers while catering to their diverse tastes. Furthermore, improving living standards and inflating disposable income levels have led to an increase in the frequency of social gatherings and corporate events, which is positively influencing the catering industry. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.

Market Summary:

On the basis of the sector, the market has been bifurcated into commercial and non-commercial, wherein commercial represents the largest segment.

Based on the food service system, the market has been divided into conventional, centralized, ready prepared and assembly-serve foodservice systems. Amongst these, the conventional food service system is the most preferred segment.

On the basis of the types of restaurants, full-service restaurants exhibit a clear dominance in the market. Other major segments include fast food, limited service and special food services restaurants.

On the geographical front, the market has been segregated into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. At present, Asia Pacific holds the leading position in the market.

The competitive landscape of the market has also been analyzed with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/food-service-market

We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Related Reports by IMARC Group:

Asia Pacific Swine Feed Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/asia-pacific-swine-feed-market

Rose Oil Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/rose-oil-market

Carrageenan Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/carrageenan-market

Europe Salmon Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/europe-salmon-market

United States Salmon Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-salmon-market

India Coconut Water Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-coconut-water-market

United States Plant-based Seafood Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-plant-based-seafood-market

Europe Plant-based Seafood Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/europe-plant-based-seafood-market

Europe Organic Food and Beverages Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/europe-organic-food-beverages-market

China Non-alcoholic Beverages Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/china-non-alcoholic-beverages-market

GCC Bakery Products Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gcc-bakery-products-market

Cognac Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cognac-market

Lobster Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/lobster-market

Coconut Water Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/coconut-water-market

Nutraceuticals Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/global-nutraceuticals-market

Processed Meat Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/processed-meat-market

Dog Food Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/dog-food-manufacturing-plant

About Us



IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.



IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, and nanotechnology industries. We also provide cost model and manufacturing setup project reports through Syndicated Analytics, a subsidiary of IMARC Group.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas: – +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe: – +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800