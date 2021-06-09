Food Service Market 2021 global outlook, research, trends and forecast to 2026
Global Food Service Market has valued approximately at USD XX billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2020-2026.
The foodservice companies are facing reduced business as well as disrupted supply chains, as at-home consumption has increased but out-of-home consumption that generates the highest margin has come to standstill. There may be long-term changes likely to be seen in customer behavior and demand due to Covid-19. Foodservice refers to the distribution of food and beverages that are prepared for immediate consumption or for takeaways and home deliveries. Foodservice outlets are commercial establishments that include fast-food restaurants, catering, nightclubs and recreational outlets and Non-commercial outlets includes food operations that run inside the premises of an organization such as schools, hospitals, military bases, etc. The rising demand for cafes, restaurants and boutique food places as well as Hectic work schedules and increasing popularity of mobile foodservice outlets, especially food trucks are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period.
Furthermore, the introduction of innovative products and other strategic alliances by various market player will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance, as per company’s news release in June 2019, Compass Group Plc announced an agreement with Fazer Group to acquire Fazer Food Services for around USD $518 million. This acquisition will allow Compass Group to expand its innovative solutions for its clients and consumers as well as both the companies will focues on high qualityy food and outstanding customer services. However, mobile foodservice outlets is the major factor opportunistic the growth of global Food Service market during the forecast period.
The regional analysis of global Food Service market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026.
Major market player included in this report are:
Compass Group Plc
Domino’s Pizza, Inc.
Inspire Brands, Inc.
McDonald’s Corp.
Performance Food Group Co.
Restaurant Brands International Inc.
Sodexo Group
Starbucks Corp.
YUM! Brands Inc.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Sector:
Commercial
Non-Commercial
By System:
Conventional Foodservice System
Centralized Foodservice System
Ready Prepared Foodservice System
Assembly-Serve Foodservice System
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2026
