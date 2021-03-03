Food Safety Testing Market Innovative Trends, Driving Factors and Growth Analysis 2027 |SGS SA, Bureau Veritas, Eurofins Scientific, TÜV SÜD, ALS, Intertek Group, TÜV NORD GROUP, Symbio Laboratories, QIMA, Pacific Lab

Food safety testing market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 5.9% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 4,124,140.72 thousand by 2027. Increasing number of foodborne illnesses are leading the growth of the market.

Food safety is a major concern for food manufacturing and retail & hospitality industry. The food quality & hygiene have impact on the productivity. In recent years the intentional and unintentional adulteration both has become high-tech and all the testing laboratories can help to detect these food adulterants.

The major players covered in the report are SGS SA, Bureau Veritas, Eurofins Scientific, TÜV SÜD, ALS Limited, Intertek Group plc, TÜV NORD GROUP, Symbio Laboratories, QIMA, Pacific Lab, Ugene Laboratory Services Pte Ltd., Kedah Bioresources Corporation Sdn. Bhd., Mérieux Nutrisciences, FOOD SAFETY NET SERVICES, NEOGEN CORPORATION, Adpen Laboratories, Inc., Cotecna Inspection SA, Spectro Analytical Labs Limited, Nsf International, R J Hill Laboratories Limited, ifp Privates Institut für Produktqualität GmbH, and Bio Synergy Laboratories among other players domestic and global. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global Food Safety Testing Market Scope and Market Size

Food safety testing market is segmented into three notable segments which are based on the basis of testing type, technology and food categories. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of testing type, the food safety testing market is segmented into allergen testing, pathogens testing, GMO testing, mycotoxins testing, nutritional labeling, heavy metals testing, pesticides testing, organic contaminants testing and others. In 2020, allergenic testing has the largest market share owing to the factors that the most of the food products have the chances that they contain allergenic factors into it in order to find out those allergens, the allergen testing is widely used.

On the basis of technology, the food safety testing market is segmented into culture media, polymerase chain reaction, immunoassay, chromatography, biochip/biosensor, microarrays, flow cytometry, and others. In 2020, culture media segment dominated the market owing to factors such as it is a traditional method and it gives accurate results.

On the basis of food categories, the food safety testing market is segmented into meat & meat products, egg & poultry products, fish and seafood, bakery products, cereals, grains & pulses, tea & coffee, herbs & spices, beverages, fruits & vegetables, milk & dairy products, honey, nuts and dried fruits, convenience foods, baby food, tobacco and others. In 2020, fish and seafood segment holds the largest market share owing to factors such as the demand for the products is very high among people many companies are highly engaged in providing services related to animal foods such seafoods, meat and others in which seafoods safety services requirement is high.

Queries Related to the Food Safety Testing Market:

Which application segments will perform better and achieve success in worldwide through the forecast years?

What are the key factors driving the market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this Industry?

Which are the impressive business sectors where best players want their own expansion in future?

What are the market dynamics?

What are the limits ruining the development rate?

What is the focused circumstance to advance development?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by the performers in the global market?

What are the development rates for this Industry?

Scope of the Report:

Market trends impacting the growth of the global Food Safety Testing market

Trends of key regional and country-level markets for type, function and application.

To get a comprehensive overview of the Insurance and managed care market.

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.

