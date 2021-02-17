Food Safety Testing Market 2020 Break Down by Top Companies, Countries, Applications, Challenges, Opportunities and Forecast 2027

Latest Superior and comprehensive Market Research Report (2021-2027)

The major players covered in the report are SGS SA, Bureau Veritas, Eurofins Scientific, TÜV SÜD, ALS Limited, Intertek Group plc, TÜV NORD GROUP, Symbio Laboratories, QIMA, Pacific Lab, Ugene Laboratory Services Pte Ltd., Kedah Bioresources Corporation Sdn. Bhd., Mérieux Nutrisciences, FOOD SAFETY NET SERVICES, NEOGEN CORPORATION, Adpen Laboratories, Inc., Cotecna Inspection SA, Spectro Analytical Labs Limited, Nsf International, R J Hill Laboratories Limited, ifp Privates Institut für Produktqualität GmbH, and Bio Synergy Laboratories among other players domestic and global. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Food safety testing market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 5.9% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 4,124,140.72 thousand by 2027. Increasing number of foodborne illnesses are leading the growth of the market.

Food safety is a major concern for food manufacturing and retail & hospitality industry. The food quality & hygiene have impact on the productivity. In recent years the intentional and unintentional adulteration both has become high-tech and all the testing laboratories can help to detect these food adulterants.

The most important function of the food testing laboratories is to test foods to check various factors such as adulterants, pathogens and pesticide residues, chemical contaminants such as, microbial contaminants, heavy metals, non-permitted additives colors and antibiotics among other factors in the food. Without food testing the food producers as well as the food manufacturers of the food products, cannot ensure that pesticides, antibiotics, heavy metals and naturally occurring toxins among other possibilities of contamination in the food that are removed completely.

The factors driving the growth of the market are the increasing number of foodborne illness and the government initiatives on food safety. The factor restraining the growth of the market is lack of research and development infrastructure in the developing countries.

Growth in the Food Safety Testing Industry

Food safety testing market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in installed base of different kind of products for food safety testing market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in food safety testing regulatory scenarios and their impact on the food safety testing market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

In April 2019, Eurofins Scientific has acquired Lab Frontier Co., Ltd. which provides a broad suite of food, environment and cosmetics testing services in South Korea. This will help company as a valuable entry into the analytical testing market in South Korea.

Conducts Overall FOOD SAFETY TESTING Market Segmentation:

By Testing Type (Allergen Testing, Pathogens Testing, GMO Testing, Mycotoxins Testing, Nutritional Labelling, Heavy Metals Testing, Pesticides Testing, Organic Contaminants Testing, Others),

Technology (Culture Media, Polymerase Chain Reaction, Immunoassay, Chromatography, Biochip/Biosensor, Microarrays, Flow Cytometry, Others),

Food Categories (Meat & Meat Products, Egg & Poultry Products, Fish and Seafood, Bakery Products, Cereals, Grains & Pulses, Tea & Coffee, Herbs & Spices, Beverages, Fruits & Vegetables, Milk & Dairy Products, Honey, Nuts and Dried Fruits, Convenience Foods, Baby Food, Tobacco, Others)

The countries covered in the food safety testing market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, Spain, Turkey, U.K., Netherlands, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, Sweden, Denmark, Italy and Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, New Zealand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar and Rest of Middle East and Africa.

The U.S. is dominating in North America due to growing adoption of various technologies in the region for GMO testing. In Asia-Pacific, China is dominating due to increasing number of foodborne illnesses in the region and increasing demand for the GMO products. In Europe, Germany is dominating due to high consumption of GMO food in the region because of changing lifestyle of people.

