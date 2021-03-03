Food Robotics Market Competitive Research and Future Outlook 2021 to 2027 | Yasakawa Electric Corporation, Denso Corporation, Nachi-Fujikoshi Corporation

Latest added Food Robotics Market research study by MarketDigits offers detailed product outlook and elaborates market review till 2026. The market Study is segmented by key regions that is accelerating the marketization. At present, the market is sharping its presence and some of the key players in the study are ABB Group, KUKA AG, Fanuc Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Rockwell Automation Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Yasakawa Electric Corporation, Denso Corporation, Nachi-Fujikoshi Corporation, OMRON Corporation, and Universal Robots A/S. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources.

This report studies the Food Robotics Market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the Food Robotics Market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Food Robotics Market, By Type (Articulated, Cartesian, Scara, Parallel), Payload (High, Medium, Low), Function (Palletizing, Packaging, Repackaging, Picking, Processing), Application & Geography – Global Forecast To 2027

To Avail deep insights of Food Robotics Market Size, competition landscape is provided i.e. Revenue Analysis (M $US) by Company (2018-2020), Segment Revenue Market Share (%) by Players (2018-2020) and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product/service differences, new entrants and the technological trends in future.

Unlock new opportunities in Food Robotics Market; the latest release from MarketDigits highlights the key market trends significant to the growth prospects, Let us know if any specific players or list of players needs to consider to gain better insights.

The food robotics market size is estimated to grow from USD 1.7 Billion in 2020 to USD 4.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast year from 2021 to 2027. The demand for food robotics is increasing significantly owing to surging demand for food with increasing population and increasing demand for enhanced productivity in food processing. Additionally, increasing investments in automation in the food industry is projected to provide growth opportunities for the food robotics market.

Market Dynamics

Drivers : Growing demand for packaged food

In the last few years, there has been a growing need to package food products in order to increase their shelf life and cater to the demand for ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat products. Mass production of packaged food products especially in countries such as the U.S., Japan, France, and Italy has driven the market for food robotics. In most large-scale food manufacturing plants, processes are being automated in order to ensure quality and consistency in the Stock Keeping Units (SKUs). Food robotics is being increasingly implemented in the production of processed, frozen, dried, and chilled packaged food products. The growth in the packaged dairy products and baked goods industries is also driving the food robotics market as these products are manufactured on a large scale across regions.

Restraints: Scarcity of skilled workforce in emerging economies

The adoption and implementation of food robotics requires skilled workforce. There is a scarcity of people specializing in disciplines such as electrical, embedded, software, and mechanical, which are required for the installation and maintenance of robots. Also, there is a deficit of highly qualified employees with specific skills needed to develop high value-added robots integrated with advanced technologies.

In countries where the food & beverage industry has high potential for growth, such as China, India, and Brazil, there is a skill shortage in this domain. This is because knowledge of four to five engineering disciplines is required to become an expert in this field, and there is a scarcity of qualified faculty to teach the subjects. Moreover, there are limited branches of engineering that focus on robotics. This is a direct restraining factor for the food robotics market as the development of adequate skilled manpower is likely to be achieved only in the long run.

Opportunities:Increasing functionality of robots

Traditionally, the functionality and use of robots was limited to heavy payload in transportation equipment manufacturing. However, with the increasing functionality of robots more industries, such as the food processing industry are adopting automation with mainly low payload robots. Sections such as dairy and bakery in the food & beverage industry are minimizing human contact in the production process in order to comply with health authority standards. There is an opportunity for the food robotics market to grow with the increase in functionality of robots to include packaging, repackaging, and palletizing.

Challenges: High installation cost of robotic system

Most food manufacturers are reluctant to adopt automated processes due to the installation cost over and above the price of the robot. The added cost to turn the individual robots into a comprehensive robotic system, peripheral equipment such as safety barriers, sensors, programmable logic controllers (PLC), human machine interface (HMI), and safety systems is a challenge for market growth. Additionally there are engineering costs for programming, installation, and commissioning. These additional costs pose a challenge for the growth of the food robotics market. Small- and medium-scale manufacturers are reluctant to incur high initial costs of installation as it could extend the period to achieve the break-even point.

Asia Pacific is projected to account for the fastest-growing market during the forecast period

Due to the high population in the region and changing lifestyles, the demand for RTE foods is growing. The automation in production and processing of RTE foods in the Asia Pacific region is projected to provide growth opportunities for the food robotics market.

Key Market Players:

Key players in this market include ABB Group(Switzerland),KUKA AG (Germany), Fanuc Corporation (Japan), Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan), Rockwell Automation Inc. (U.S.), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Yasakawa Electric Corporation (Japan), Denso Corporation (Japan), Nachi-Fujikoshi Corporation (Japan), OMRON Corporation (Japan), Universal Robots A/S (Denmark), Staubli International AG (Switzerland), Bastian Solutions LLC (U.S.), Schunk GmbH (Germany), Asic Robotics AG (Switzerland), Mayekawa Mfg. Co. Ltd. (Japan), Apex Automation & Robotics (Australia), Aurotek Corporation (Taiwan), Ellison Technologies Inc. (U.S.), Fuji Robotics (Japan), and Moley Robotics (U.K.).

This research report categorizes the food robotics market based on type, payload, function, application and region.

Based on type, the food robotics market has been segmented as follows:

Articulated

Cartesian

Scara

Parallel

Cylindrical

Collaborative

Other types (Dual arm robots and spherical robots)

Based on payload, the food robotics market has been segmented as follows:

High

Medium

Low

Based on function, the food robotics market has been segmented as follows:

Palletizing

Packaging

Repackaging

Picking

Processing

Other functions (Grading, sorting & defect removal)

Based on application, the food robotics market has been segmented as follows:

Meat, poultry, and seafood

Processed food

Dairy products

Fruits & vegetables

Beverage

Bakery & confectionery products

Other applications (Convenience food & infant food)

Based on the region, the food robotics market has been segmented as follows:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

RoW

Recent Developments

November 2019, Mitsubishi (Japan) has extended its MELFA articulated arms and its SCARA robot products to a series of triangular robots, which will help the company to expand its line of robtic solutions.

April 2018, 6d Bytes (US) launched a fully autonomus robotic station, Blendid for preparing healthy and delicious blends. This helped the company expand its product portfolio for food robotic solutions.

March 2017, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan) and Softbank Group (Japan) collaborated to combine Kawasaki’s duAro and Softbank’s humanoid robot called “Pepper” to perform a broader range of tasks.

The large scale Food Robotics Market report is a thorough and professional report that focuses on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments & geographical analysis. These calculations will provide estimations about how the Food Robotics Market is going to perform in the forecast years by informing what the market definition, classifications, applications & engagements are. 2020 is the base year while 2019 is the historic year for calculation in the report. Being an excellent in quality, this market research report gains customer confidence and trust. The global Food Robotics Market research report takes into account key product developments and tracks recent acquisitions, mergers & research in the industry by the top market players.

Report on (2020-2027 Food Robotics Market Report) mainly covers 12 sections acutely display the global market:

Chapter 1: To describe Food Robotics Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force.

Chapter 2: To analyze the top manufacturers of Food Robotics, with sales, revenue, and price of Food Robotics, in 2010 and 2020.

Chapter 3: Food Robotics, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2020.

Chapter 4: To show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Food Robotics, for each region, from 2016 Food Robotics to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9 To analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11 To show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 Food Robotics to 2020.

Chapter 11 Food Robotics market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2027 Food Robotics.

Chapter 12: To describe Food Robotics sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

