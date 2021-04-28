Food Inclusions Market to Benefit from Swift Technological Advancements Made During COVID-19

Food inclusions are ingredients added to food to increase its texture or organoleptic properties. Food inclusions also serve to enhance the sensory properties of food products. Food inclusions are added food ingredients that impart a certain value to food products. Food inclusions are gaining demand as they can impart any desired flavour and texture and hence, enhance the appeal of food products. Food inclusions that help impart health benefits to products are gaining popularity. The demand for food inclusions are expected increase over the forecast period.

Increasing urbanisation, changing lifestyle as well as an increase in the working population has fuelled the market for processed food. Value addition is one of the major aspects of processed food as it helps increase the flavour, texture as well as the nutrients provided by food.

Growing Demand for Food Inclusions Owing to the Increasing Preference of Consumers for Value-Added Food Products

The rising demand for processed food with some sort of value addition has boosted the demand for products such as food inclusions. The shift in food consumption patterns among consumers, change in the dietary patterns and the increasing demand & popularity of innovative recipes are some of the factors driving the food inclusions market. Factors, such as the changing lifestyle, increasing disposable income as well as the rising demand for convenience snacks & confectionaries, have led to an increase in the demand for food inclusions. The functional properties offered by food inclusions, along with organoleptic and sensory value addition, are driving the market. The increasing interest of consumer towards bakery and confectionary products as well as trending flavours such as chocolate is also contributing to the growth of the food inclusions market.

The usage of food inclusions helps add new aspects to various bakery products and confectionaries. The usage of chocolate-based food inclusions on several products imparts a glossy look as well as enhances the organoleptic properties of these products. The popularity of products that contain various fruits and nuts is increasing as they impart a vivid texture, colour, appearance, enhanced flavour and organoleptic properties. The usage of nuts-based food inclusions in bakery and confectionary products is in high demand owing to their organoleptic properties as well as nutritive value. Thus, owing to a large number of applications in the food and beverages sector, the global food inclusions market is expected to witness growth during the forecast period.

Global Food Inclusions: Market Segmentation

On the basis of type, the global food inclusions market has been segmented as-

Chocolate

Nuts and fruits

Flavoured caramel & sugar

Confectionery

Others

On the basis of application, the global food inclusions market has been segmented as-

Cereal Products

Bars and Snacks

Bakery Products

Dairy Products & Frozen Desserts

Chocolate & Confectionery Products

Others Beverages Fruits Salads



On the basis of form, the global food inclusions market has been segmented as-

Pieces

Nuts

Chips

Flakes & crunches

Powder

Liquid

On the basis of flavour, the global food inclusions market has been segmented as-

Fruit

Nut

Savoury

Caramel and Chocolate

