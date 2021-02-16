Food-grade Industrial Gases Market 2021 Precise Outlook – Linde plc, Air Products & Chemicals Inc., Air Liquide SA, Messer Group, Wesfarmers Limited

The Food-grade Industrial Gases Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.

The global food-grade industrial gases market is estimated to register a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period (2020-2025).

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Food-grade Industrial Gases Market: Linde plc, Air Products & Chemicals Inc., Air Liquide SA, Messer Group, Wesfarmers Limited, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation (Taiyo Nippon Sanso), Massy Group and others.

Key Market Trends

– The increasing demand for fresh products and packaged food has led to the use of industrial gases in the food and beverage sector. The increasing working hours and changing lifestyles have affected the growth of convenience or packaged food. This has resulted in the growth of packing technologies and frozen foods. Nitrogen, carbon dioxide, and oxygen are the major industrial gases that are used in various food applications, such as freezing, packaging, chilling, and grinding.

– Food-grade industrial gases are classified as processing aids or additives. Nitrogen is an innert gas and is extensively used to delay oxidative and hydrolytic rancidity in fat-rich foods. Carbon dioxide is used in cooling, freezing, modified atmosphere packaging, and carbonization. Higher concentrations of carbon dioxide (above 5%) effectively act as antimicrobial agents, thereby, delaying food spoilage.

– The companies are increasingly investing in packaging technologies that are free from synthetic preservatives, by replacing them with food-grade industrial gases. For example, Deccan Field Agro Industries from India utilized active modified atmosphere packaging (AMAP), in order to extend the shelf life of papaya by over four weeks and to export the fruit to Dubai.

Increasing Application in Modified Air Packaging (MAP)

The demand for packaged food products is increasing at a faster pace, resulting in the food industries adopting atmospheric modified packaging, because it not only helps in increasing the shelf life of the products, but also maintains their organoleptic properties. As MAP is used to extend the shelf life of various food products, such as cheese, pasta, meat products, and others, without the use of chemicals, it being used in packaging fresh as well as organic food products. The three main gases used in MAP include oxygen, carbon dioxide, and nitrogen, which, in turn, accelerate the growth in the use of industrial food gases across the world. As MAP uses preservatives to retain the freshness of packaged food, primarily organic and fresh fruits and vegetables, meat products, and others, the doses used are in alignment with the ongoing trend of clean-labeled products across the world.

The North American Region Registered a Significant Market Share

The rising demand from various end-use industries, such as processed foods, bakery and confectionery, and breakfast cereals, in the region, are some of the major factors that are expected to boost the North American food-grade industrial gasses market, during the forecast period. Millennials, comprising a major demand group in the region, are largely focusing on consuming food products that are convenient and can be consumed with minimal preparation, owing to their busy work schedules. This has led to an increased demand for packaged food products, as they can be easily reconstituted. There is a rising trend of healthy snacks in the United States, which offers a great opportunity for industrial food-grade gases, in terms of frozen and chilled, packed snack food products. According to the government of Alberto, there has been a significant increase in the demand for ready-to-eat breakfast cereals, among the Canadian consumers, which is yet another factor that is accelerating the market for various food-grade industrial gases. Moreover, the region has the highest per capita consumption of meat products across the world. Thus, the usage of industrial gases in the meat industry is fueling the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape

The global food-grade industrial gases market is a highly competitive one, with major shares being held by the active players, such as Linde PLC, Air Liquide SA, and others. Mergers and acquisitions and product innovations are the most preferred strategies by the companies, to strengthen their market dominance. These strategies help the companies expand their presence across the global market. For instance, Linde PLC acquired Praxair, which is one of America’s largest industrial gas companies, to capitalize itself within the American market. The key players are also focusing on expanding their network of innovation centers, enabling them to collaborate with the customers on new product developments and reformulations, and make investments.

The research study evaluates the overall size of the market, by making use of a bottom-up approach, wherein data for different industry verticals, and end-user industries and its applications across various product types have been recorded and predicted during the forecast period. These segments and sub-segments have been documented from the industry specialists and professionals, as well as company representatives, and are outwardly validated by analyzing previous years’ data of these segments and sub-segments for getting an accurate and complete market size.

