Food Grade Gases Market with Covid-19 Pandemic Analysis, Growth Rate, New Trend Analysis Forecast To 2026

Food Grade Gases Market size was valued at $6.4 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $8.1 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.2% from 2019 to 2026. Food grade gases are processing aids or additives, which are used to meet the food quality standards. Food grade gases play an important role in the entire preservation and food packaging processes. These gases are primarily used to grind, freeze, and package a variety of products, which include dairy & bakery items, fish & seafood, beverages, poultry products, vegetables & fruits, and prepared meals. In addition, the use of industrial gases in food application has increased owing to their benefits such as cost saving and in maintaining the quality of products.

One of the prominent techniques used in food processing is modified atmosphere packaging (MAP), which is used for preservation of processed food products such as meat, fish, vegetables, and fruits. MAP helps in preventing the spoilage of food products by inhibiting the microbial growth as well as preventing oxidation, discoloration, and moisture loss. In addition, food grade gases are added in packages to change the composition of the air around the food, thereby enhancing the shelf life of the food. Moreover, carbon dioxide is used in the beverage industry to add fizz and taste to bottled drinks. In addition, wine, soft drinks, and beer are carbonated using CO2.

The global food grade gases market growth is driven by the introduction of innovative methods for food preservation such as cold plasma, pulse electric fields, and high pressure processing for heat-sensitive foods to reduce food spoilage and to preserve food texture, color, flavor, and nutrient content. However, decrease in demand for beverages in developed regions such as Europe and North America owing to rise in prices of sugar has reduced the demand for food grade gases, thereby restraining the growth of the global market.

The global food grade gases market is segmented on the basis of type, application, end user and region. Based on type, the market is classified into Carbon Dioxide, Nitrogen, and Others. By application, the market is further sub-segmented into Freezing & Chilling and Packaging & Carbonation. By end user the market is divided into Beverages, Meat & Seafood, and Packaged Products. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, Spain, UK, Italy, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and rest of LAMEA).

Key Findings of the Food Grade Gases Market:

Based on type, the carbon dioxide segment dominated the global food grade gases market in 2018, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the food grade gases market forecast.

Depending on application, the freezing & chilling segment accounted for highest share in the food grade gases market in 2018, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2019 to 2026.

By end user, the beverages segment was the major shareholder in 2018, and is projected to register a CAGR of 2.2% from 2019 to 2026.

Region wise, Europe accounted for about 31.4% food grade gases market share in 2018, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.7%.

Top Key Players: Air Liquide SA, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Air Water Inc., Coregas Pty Ltd., Coregas Pty Ltd., Gulf Cyro, Linde Plc., SOL Group, Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation, The Massy Gas Products (Trinidad) Ltd., and The Messer Group GmbH.

