Food-Grade Gases Market Trend, Revenue, Key Players, Growth, Share and Forecast Till 2028
The global food-grade gases market size is expected to reach USD 9.77 Billion at a steady CAGR of 6.3% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Robust projected revenue growth can be attributed to increasing government incentives and policies in various developed and developing countries to promote exports of food and dairy products, vegetables, meats, and seafood. In November 2020, Air Products APD.N, which is the world’s largest hydrogen producer, announced plans to launch a 30-ton per day liquid hydrogen production plant in eastern China in 2022. The project, based in Haiyan county in Zhejiang province, would be the first large-sized commercial liquid hydrogen plant in China and the largest of its kind in Asia.
The market intelligence report exhaustively examines the market value, share, demand, growth prospects, latest and historical trends, manufacturers, gross revenue collection, competitive terrain, market growth forecast, available products, and end-use applications. The report gives a 360° view of the global Food-Grade Gases industry and details on significant information pertinent to the various factors responsible for propelling or constraining the market growth. However, the study unfolds the unfavorable impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Food-Grade Gases sector. The latest report elaborates on the current COVID-19 impact on the global economy, as well as this specific business vertical, with an in-depth analysis of the present and future effects of the outbreak. Our analysts speculate that the Food-Grade Gases market will regain traction in the post-COVID-19 market situation.
The latest study is inclusive of an in-depth analysis of the economic status of the global Food-Grade Gases market and examines the most important regions constituting the global market. It further details on the most lucrative and growth-oriented regions, top market rivals, diversified product types, and a large number of end-use industries. Additionally, the study includes a detailed summary of the current market scenario, which is vastly impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Key players operating in the global Food-Grade Gases market are I Air Liquide, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., AIR WATER INC, Coregas, Gulf Cryo, Linde plc, SOL Spa, TAIYO NIPPON SANSO CORPORATION, Massy Gas Products (Trinidad) Ltd., Messer Group., Gruppo SIAD, and Praxair Technology, Inc.
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global food-grade gases market on the basis of type, application, end-use, and region:
- Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
- Carbon Dioxide
- Nitrogen
- Argon
- Oxygen
- Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
- Freezing
- Chilling
- Packaging
- Carbonation
- End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
- Frozen Products
- Vegetables
- Dairy Products
- Meat & Seafood
- Beverages
- Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- BENELUX
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of APAC
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Rest of LATAM
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South Africa
- Israel
- Rest of MEA
Key Features of the Report:
- Holistic view of the Food-Grade Gases market and key segments
- Examination and identification of the growth prospects, market drivers and trends, and potential opportunities
- Assessment and analysis of the micro and macro-economic factors
- Competitive landscape benchmarking
- Extensive regional analysis
- Product types and application spectrum segmentation and analysis
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Food-Grade Gases Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
Continued….
