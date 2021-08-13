Food Grade Gases Market Share, by Trend Analysis, Grow Status, Revenue Expectation to 2026 Research Report by Imarc
According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Food Grade Gases Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global food grade gases market exhibited XX growth during 2015-2020. Food grade gases refer to specialized gases used in packaging, freezing, preservation, carbonation, etc., of food and beverages. Argon, nitrogen, oxygen, hydrogen, carbon dioxide, etc., are some examples of these gases. They are used in food preparation as an additive to reduce moisture and oxygen content of food for storage, as propellants in aerosol dispensed food items, such as creams and cheeses, and to create microbubbles in desserts for improved texture and fluffiness.
Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/food-grade-gases-market/requestsample
The expanding food and beverage industry is one of the key factors positively influencing the market growth for food grade gases. Moreover, the elevating demand for premium-quality meat and seafood products is further augmenting the demand for food grade gases. Additionally, the rising adoption of modified air packaging (MAP) solutions is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, food grade gases retain the freshness of packaged food, especially organic fruits and vegetables and meat products, and enhance the shelf-life of pasta and cheese without using synthetic chemicals. As a result, they are gaining traction across various establishments, including hotels, cafes, quick serving restaurants (QSRs), microbreweries, etc. Several other factors, such as the elevating expenditure capacities of consumers and the growing consumption of packaged food products, are anticipated to propel the food grade gases market over the forecasted period. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
- Air Liquide S.A.
- Air Products Inc.
- Air Water Inc.
- Coregas Pty Ltd (Wesfarmers Limited)
- Gulf Cryo
- Linde plc
- Massy Group Inc
- SOL Spa
- Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation (Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation)
- The Messer Group GmbH
- Tyczka Polska Sp. z o.o.
Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Type:
- Carbon Dioxide
- Nitrogen
- Oxygen
- Others
Breakup by Application:
- Freezing and Chilling
- Packaging and Carbonation
- Others
Breakup by End User:
- Beverages
- Meat and Seafood
- Convenience Food Products
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America (United States, Canada)
- Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
- Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
- Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)
Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/food-grade-gases-market
We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021-2026)
- Market Trends
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Structure of the Global Market
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Related Reports by IMARC Group:
Argan Oil Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/argan-oil-market
Functional Shots Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/functional-shots-market
Food Processing Blades Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/food-processing-blades-market
Lignans Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/lignans-market
Packaged Cactus Water Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/packaged-cactus-water-market
Eggshell Membrane Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/eggshell-membrane-market
Ginseng Extract Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/ginseng-extract-market
Hibiscus Flower Powder Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/hibiscus-flower-powder-market
Food Waste Management Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/food-waste-management-market
India Spices Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-spices-market
Saudi Arabia French Fries Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/saudi-arabia-french-fries-market
United States Swine Feed Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-swine-feed-market
Asia Pacific Swine Feed Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/asia-pacific-swine-feed-market
Rose Oil Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/rose-oil-market
Carrageenan Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/carrageenan-market
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, and nanotechnology industries. We also provide cost model and manufacturing setup project reports through Syndicated Analytics, a subsidiary of IMARC Group.
Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.
Contact US:
IMARC Group
30 N Gould St Ste R
Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming
Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com
Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800
Americas: – +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe: – +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800