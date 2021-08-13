Food Grade Gases Market Share, by Trend Analysis, Grow Status, Revenue Expectation to 2026 Research Report by Imarc

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Food Grade Gases Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global food grade gases market exhibited XX growth during 2015-2020. Food grade gases refer to specialized gases used in packaging, freezing, preservation, carbonation, etc., of food and beverages. Argon, nitrogen, oxygen, hydrogen, carbon dioxide, etc., are some examples of these gases. They are used in food preparation as an additive to reduce moisture and oxygen content of food for storage, as propellants in aerosol dispensed food items, such as creams and cheeses, and to create microbubbles in desserts for improved texture and fluffiness.

Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/food-grade-gases-market/requestsample

The expanding food and beverage industry is one of the key factors positively influencing the market growth for food grade gases. Moreover, the elevating demand for premium-quality meat and seafood products is further augmenting the demand for food grade gases. Additionally, the rising adoption of modified air packaging (MAP) solutions is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, food grade gases retain the freshness of packaged food, especially organic fruits and vegetables and meat products, and enhance the shelf-life of pasta and cheese without using synthetic chemicals. As a result, they are gaining traction across various establishments, including hotels, cafes, quick serving restaurants (QSRs), microbreweries, etc. Several other factors, such as the elevating expenditure capacities of consumers and the growing consumption of packaged food products, are anticipated to propel the food grade gases market over the forecasted period. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Air Liquide S.A.

Air Products Inc.

Air Water Inc.

Coregas Pty Ltd (Wesfarmers Limited)

Gulf Cryo

Linde plc

Massy Group Inc

SOL Spa

Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation (Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation)

The Messer Group GmbH

Tyczka Polska Sp. z o.o.

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

Carbon Dioxide

Nitrogen

Oxygen

Others

Breakup by Application:

Freezing and Chilling

Packaging and Carbonation

Others

Breakup by End User:

Beverages

Meat and Seafood

Convenience Food Products

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/food-grade-gases-market

We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Related Reports by IMARC Group:

Argan Oil Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/argan-oil-market

Functional Shots Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/functional-shots-market

Food Processing Blades Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/food-processing-blades-market

Lignans Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/lignans-market

Packaged Cactus Water Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/packaged-cactus-water-market

Eggshell Membrane Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/eggshell-membrane-market

Ginseng Extract Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/ginseng-extract-market

Hibiscus Flower Powder Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/hibiscus-flower-powder-market

Food Waste Management Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/food-waste-management-market

India Spices Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-spices-market

Saudi Arabia French Fries Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/saudi-arabia-french-fries-market

United States Swine Feed Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-swine-feed-market

Asia Pacific Swine Feed Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/asia-pacific-swine-feed-market

Rose Oil Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/rose-oil-market

Carrageenan Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/carrageenan-market

About Us



IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.



IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, and nanotechnology industries. We also provide cost model and manufacturing setup project reports through Syndicated Analytics, a subsidiary of IMARC Group.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas: – +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe: – +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800