Food Glazing Agents Market Corona Outbreak: Size, Share, Trends, Key Players Analysis, Growth Factors, Opportunities, Development Status and Outlook by 2026

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global food glazing agents are BJ International., Koster Keunen, Carnaúba do Brasil., Poth Hille., STEARINERIE DUBOIS, Masterol Foods Pty. Ltd, British Wax Ltd, Strahl & Pitsch, Inc., Mantrose-Haeuser Co., Inc., Capol GmbH,DuPont de Nemours, Inc, Arla Foods amba, , DuPont, AVATAR CORPORATION, Stroever GmbH & Co. KG , , Archer Daniels Midland Company and others.

Global food glazing agents Market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 5.86billion by 2026 registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the rising demand of food glazing agent in emerging economy and increase in scope of paraffin wax in the industry.

Food glazing agents are added to the food to give them glossy appearance which makes it presentable and also stabilize it. When they are added to food they perform various functions such as stabilizers, thickeners, gelling agents, and anti-caking. Glazing agent enables coating ability, film forming and binding capability. They are primarily used in confectionary industry to coat hard-boiled candies and on baked goods such as donuts.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Increasing prevalence for glazing agents in bakery and confectionery is driving the market.

Rising awareness among the consumers about appearance and texture of food products is also driving market

Rising adoption of nutrient enriched glazing agent is another factor driving market

Changing lifestyle of people has also impacted towards the market expansion

Lack of sources or raw materials for the production is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth.

Fluctuation in prices of food glazing agents will also restraint its growth

Stringent rules related with the usage of food glazing agents are restraining market.

Conducts Overall FOOD GLAZING AGENTS Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of –

By Ingredient Type (Stearic Acid, Beeswax, Candelilla Wax, Shellac, Paraffin Wax, Others),

Ingredient Function (Coating Agents, Surface-Finishing Agents, Firming Agents, Film Former , Others),

Application (Bakery, Confectionery, Processed Meat, Poultry & Fish, Fruits & Vegetables, Functional Foods, Others)

The FOOD GLAZING AGENTS report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2017, Capol GmbH announced that they have acquired ColarÃ´me Inc. This acquisition will benefit Capol to expand its product portfolio so that they can meet their customer requirement in terms of food glazing agents and will also help them to become a leading player of coatings in the confectionery industry, provide better service experience to its customer and expand its presence globally. Such merger and acquisition will enable market expansion of food glazing agents in the forecasting period.

