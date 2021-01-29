Food Fortifying Agents Market 2021-2027 Valuable Strategic Analysis & Trends | Global Players – Royal DSM, Evonik Industries AG, BASF SE, Ingredion Incorporated

Latest added Food Fortifying Agents Market research study by MarketDigits offers detailed product outlook and elaborates market review till 2026. The market Study is segmented by key regions that is accelerating the marketization. At present, the market is sharping its presence and some of the key players in the study are Kellogg Co., Royal DSM, Evonik Industries AG, BASF SE, Ingredion Incorporated, Arla Foods. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources.

This report studies the Food Fortifying Agents Market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the Food Fortifying Agents Market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Scroll down 100s of data Tables, charts and graphs spread through Pages and in-depth Table of Content on "Food Fortifying Agents Market, By Product (Minerals, Vitamins, Lipids, Carbohydrates, Proteins, Others), Application (Pet Food, Animal Feed, Animal Nutrition, Cereals & Cereal-Based Products, Bulk Food Items, Dairy & Dairy Products, Dietary Supplements, Fats & Oils, Infant Formula And Others) and Geography – Global Forecast to 2026".

To Avail deep insights of Food Fortifying Agents Market Size, competition landscape is provided i.e. Revenue Analysis (M $US) by Company (2018-2020), Segment Revenue Market Share (%) by Players (2018-2020) and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product/service differences, new entrants and the technological trends in future.

Unlock new opportunities in Food Fortifying Agents Market; the latest release from MarketDigits highlights the key market trends significant to the growth prospects

Market Analysis: Global Food Fortifying Agents Market

Global food fortifying agents market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 18.45%% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rising demand of food fortifying agents in food and beverage industry and rising usage of food fortifying agent as salts, mineral and vitamin is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global food fortifying agents market are DuPont, Kerry Group, Associated British Foods plc, WIBERG GmbH, Campus Srl, Wenda Co., Ltd, Advanced Food Systems, Inc., Alisea S.r.l., Avada, Cargill, Incorporated., BASF SE, Arla Foods amba, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Tate & Lyle, Ingredion Incorporated, DSM, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S.

Market Definition: Global Food Fortifying Agents Market

Food fortifying is a process which is usually used in the food to make them more healthy and nutritious by adding more micronutrients. There main aim is to make food healthy by improving their nutrition value. Minerals, carbohydrates, vitamins and lipids are some of the common type of the food fortifying agents. These food fortifying agents are widely used in the dietary supplements. Rising awareness about the benefits of the food fortifying agent is the major factor fuelling the growth of this market.

Global Food Fortifying Agents Market Segmentation:

By Application

Pet food, Animal Feed, and Animal Nutrition

Cereals & Cereal-Based Products

Bulk Food Items

Dairy & Dairy Products

Dietary Supplements

Fats & Oils

Infant Formula

Others

By Type

Minerals

Vitamins

Lipids

Carbohydrates

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, Muralya Dairy Products announced the launch of their first fortified milk product which will provide required supplements like Vitamin A and D. It is launched due to the increasing cases of vitamin deficiency. This product is made according to the food safety and standards authority of the India.

In July 2017, Ministry of Health, and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) announced the launch of their first fortification project Ranfòse Abitid Nitrisyon pou Fè Ogmante Sante (RANFOSE). The main aim of the project is to increase the availability of the food fortifying agent and enhance the productivity. It will also help the deficiency of micronutrients in children, mothers and other population.

Market Drivers:

Increasing cases of chronic diseases is another factor driving the market growth

Increasing usage of food fortifying agent in dietary supplements is driving market

Growing awareness about the application of food fortifying agent is driving the growth of this market

Technological advancement and development in fortification process is another factor driving market

Market Restraints:

High R&D cost is restraining the market growth

High price of the food fortifying agent is another factor restraining market

Research Methodology: Global Food Fortifying Agents Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report.

Research Methodology: Global Food Fortifying Agents Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by MarketDigits team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include vendor positioning grid, market time line analysis, market overview and guide, company positioning grid, company market share analysis, standards of measurement, top to bottom analysis and vendor share analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key Insights in the report:

Competitive analysis of key competitors involved in the market

Complete analysis of market segmentation and which segments are set to flourish in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026

Market drivers and restraints analysis along with the analysis of the market structure

Table Of Content: Global Food Fortifying Agents Market

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Global Food Fortifying Agents Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Food Fortifying Agents Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Food Fortifying Agents Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

And More

