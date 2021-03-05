Food Fortifying Agents Market 2021-2027 Unbelievable Growth Worldwide | Key Players are Royal DSM, Evonik Industries AG, BASF SE, Ingredion Incorporated

Latest added Food Fortifying Agents Market research study by MarketDigits offers detailed product outlook and elaborates market review till 2026. The market Study is segmented by key regions that is accelerating the marketization. At present, the market is sharping its presence and some of the key players in the study are Kellogg Co., Royal DSM, Evonik Industries AG, BASF SE, Ingredion Incorporated, Arla Foods. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources.

This report studies the Food Fortifying Agents Market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the Food Fortifying Agents Market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Market Analysis: Global Food Fortifying Agents Market

Global food fortifying agents market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 18.45%% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rising demand of food fortifying agents in food and beverage industry and rising usage of food fortifying agent as salts, mineral and vitamin is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global food fortifying agents market are DuPont, Kerry Group, Associated British Foods plc, WIBERG GmbH, Campus Srl, Wenda Co., Ltd, Advanced Food Systems, Inc., Alisea S.r.l., Avada, Cargill, Incorporated., BASF SE, Arla Foods amba, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Tate & Lyle, Ingredion Incorporated, DSM, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S.

Market Definition: Global Food Fortifying Agents Market

Food fortifying is a process which is usually used in the food to make them more healthy and nutritious by adding more micronutrients. There main aim is to make food healthy by improving their nutrition value. Minerals, carbohydrates, vitamins and lipids are some of the common type of the food fortifying agents. These food fortifying agents are widely used in the dietary supplements. Rising awareness about the benefits of the food fortifying agent is the major factor fuelling the growth of this market.

Global Food Fortifying Agents Market Segmentation:

Food Fortifying Agents Market: By Application

Pet food, Animal Feed, and Animal Nutrition

Cereals & Cereal-Based Products

Bulk Food Items

Dairy & Dairy Products

Dietary Supplements

Fats & Oils

Infant Formula

Others

Food Fortifying Agents Market: By Type

Minerals

Vitamins

Lipids

Carbohydrates

Others

Food Fortifying Agents Market: By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Food Fortifying Agents Market: Restraints

High R&D cost is restraining the market growth

High price of the food fortifying agent is another factor restraining market

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, Muralya Dairy Products announced the launch of their first fortified milk product which will provide required supplements like Vitamin A and D. It is launched due to the increasing cases of vitamin deficiency. This product is made according to the food safety and standards authority of the India.

In July 2017, Ministry of Health, and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) announced the launch of their first fortification project Ranfòse Abitid Nitrisyon pou Fè Ogmante Sante (RANFOSE). The main aim of the project is to increase the availability of the food fortifying agent and enhance the productivity. It will also help the deficiency of micronutrients in children, mothers and other population.

Food Fortifying Agents Market: Drivers

Increasing cases of chronic diseases is another factor driving the market growth

Increasing usage of food fortifying agent in dietary supplements is driving market

Growing awareness about the application of food fortifying agent is driving the growth of this market

Technological advancement and development in fortification process is another factor driving market

