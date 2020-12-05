Food Enzymes Market 2020 Industry Share Growth with Industry Study Pandemic Future Prospects WITH Impact of Analysis, In Depth Insight, Growth & Research Finding TO 2026
Some of the key players profiled in the study are Rossari, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Biocatalysts, Amano Enzyme Inc., Dyadic International Inc., AB Enzymes, LEVEKING, DowDuPont, Nagase ChemteX Corporation, Novozymes, Puratos, Jiangsu Boli Bioproducts Co. Ltd., Sunson Industry Group, LUMIS, ENMEX, Advanced Enzyme Technologies, Maps Enzymes Ltd., Engrain Inc., Aum Enzymes, Associated British Foods plc, Brenntag Holding GmbH, Kerry Group plc, Enzyme Development Corporation, Noor Enzymes Pvt. Ltd., and Specialty Enzymes & Probiotics.
Food Enzymes Market is on the rise due to the rising awareness of its benefits, enhancing the digestion process and improving the process of nutrients consumption in the human body. These factors would directly be responsible in the market growth of the industry. With a CAGR being at 6.5%, market is estimated to reach the value of USD 3.47 billion by 2025, from its initial value of USD 2.1 billion in 2017.
The report covers global aspect of the market, covering
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
Segmentation: Global Food Enzymes Market
- By Type
- Carbohydrase (Amylase, Cellulase, Lactase, Pectinase, Pullulanase gluco-oxidase, Xylanase, and Polygalacturonase)
- Protease
- Lipase
- Others (Isomerases, and Transferases)
- By Application
- Beverages
- Processed foods
- Dairy products
- Bakery products
- Confectionary products
- Others (Meat, Poultry, and Fish)
- By Formulation
- Lyophilized powder
- Liquid
- Others (Gel, and Granular)
- By Source
- Microorganisms
- Bacteria
- Fungi
- Plants
- Animals
