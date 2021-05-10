Food Cultures Market Expansion to be Persistent During 2027

The global food cultures market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 7% between 2019 and 2027. As consumers become increasingly aware about the quality and health benefits of fermented food products, the increase in the demand for food cultures over the coming year is evident. This will surge sales to over the US$ 2.4 Bn mark in the food cultures market by the end of forecast period.

The global food cultures market is dynamic and constantly evolving with market players leveraging innovations in this space to produce cost effective and value added nutritional products. One third of all such food products uses food cultures as an additive. Over the past three years more than 700 new food products have been launched that are based on food culture. This recent shift in consumer preference for products that are value added and probiotic in their attributes has led to their proliferation on food retail shelves. Food culture suppliers are experiencing this change and are aligning their offerings to meet market requirements.

With Continuing Capital Investment, Asia Pacific to Emerge as a Lucrative Pocket

Europe holds the leading share with over 1/3rd of overall spending in global food cultures market in 2018 on the back of increased dairy production and lack of stringent regulations for microbial food cultures. However, Asian countries are expected to record a strong expansion in global food cultures market during the forecast period owing to the presence of key producers in emerging countries of Asia especially in China and India. Producers are looking at these untapped markets and investing heavily in the latest technologies to meet the region’s growing demand. For example, in 2017, DuPont the US-based ingredient company increased its Beijing-based plant capacity by more than 112%.

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

