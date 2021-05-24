Food Cold Chain Market Share, Size, Global Driving Factors by Manufacturers, Growth Opportunities, Regions, Type and Application, Revenue Market Forecast to 2027 This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Food Cold Chain from 2014-2019, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2020-2027 by region/country and subsectors

The Global Food Cold Chain Market is projected to reach USD 526.00 billion in 2027. Technological innovation is expected to drive growth in packaging, processing and storage of seafood products.

The latest market intelligence study on the Food Cold Chain market performs an extensive analysis of the competitive landscape and growing investment pocket of the Food Cold Chain market for the forecast period, 2020 – 2027. The tailor-made study probes into the current and future trends of that are likely to shape the development of the Food Cold Chain industry to give the business owners a competitive edge and help them stay ahead of their rivals. The best of both research techniques including qualitative and quantitative are applied to gauge the market size, share, and growth rate.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Connected goods allow companies to establish better consumer ties by differentiating products and going beyond market competition.

The market has gained popularity in developing countries due to a move from improved production to better transport and storage facilities.

The IoT technologies of key importance for the pharmaceutical industry include the control of the cold chain, intelligent packaging, product lifecycle administration, men and material and connected equipment.

The supply chain, allowed by RFID, provides improved productivity and has opened up new opportunities with visibility at product level.

Globalization and a growing number of counterfeit accidents in pharmaceuticals and food safety have prompted governments to implement production and supply regulations. The growing trend of online purchasing of food products and e-commerce in China are key drivers of demand.

In December 2017, the new extension to its Clearfield, Utah campus has been opened by Americold Logistics (UK). The new building expanded the temperature regulated storage space to approximately 9.5 million cubic feet. This expansion helped expand market share in the company’s total temperature-controlled warehouse capacity in northerly Utah to more than 50%.

Main players in the market include Americold Logistics LLC, Burris Logistics, Inc., Agro Merchant Group, Cloverleaf Cold Storage, Lineage Logistics, LLC, Henningsen Cold Storage Company, Nordic Logistics, Swire Group, Preferred Freezer, and Wabash National, among others.

Regional scope- North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Storage

Transportation

Monitoring components

Packaging Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Product

Materials

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Fruits & vegetables

Fruit pulp & concentrates

Dairy products

Fish, meat, and seafood

Processed food

Pharmaceuticals

Bakery & confectionary

Others

Equipment Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Storage equipment

Transportation equipment

Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Research Methodology

Data triangulation and market breakdown

Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data

Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights

Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources

The global market landscape of Food Cold Chain (SIGINT) is expected to remain in a very competitive and highly fragmented landscape consisting of a number of both the small start-ups, medium enterprises, and large conglomerates. During the projected era, increasing demand for technological development and higher diversification in offered products ensure the enormous potential for the innovative players.

Report Objectives

Examine the size of the global Food Cold Chain market based on the parameters of value and volume.

Accurately calculate the market shares, consumption, and other essential aspects of different segments of the global Food Cold Chain market.

Explore the underlying dynamics of the global Food Cold Chain market.

Highlight significant trends of the global Food Cold Chain market based on factors including, production, revenue, and sales.

Extensively profile top players of the global Food Cold Chain market and showing how they compete in the industry.

Study manufacturing processes and the costs, product pricing, and various trends associated with them.

Analyze the performance of different regions and countries in the global Food Cold Chain market.

Forecast the market size and share of all segments and regions in the global landscape.

