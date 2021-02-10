Food Blender and Mixer Market 2021| Global Industry Analysis, Segments Overview, Major Geographies, Prominent Players Review and Forecast To 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Food blenders and mixers are kitchen appliances used to puree, emulsify, chop, and mix food ingredients. They consist of a blender jar fixed with a cap or lid on top to prevent ingredients from escaping the blender vessel. They are usually powered by an electric motor which drives the rotating metal blade. The fast-spinning metal blades mix and crush the contents in the blender. Food blenders and mixers are capable of blending food ingredients to a smooth, consistent puree. They are used in households and commercial kitchens to prepare, smoothies, purees, milkshakes, cocktails, frappuccinos, and frozen margaritas.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Convenience, comfort, and ease of preparing meals in a short time are some of the factors driving the demand for kitchen appliances such as food blenders and mixers. With the rise of e-commmerce companies such as Amazon, Inc., eBay Inc., and Alibaba Group, the online channel is significantly contributing to the growth of the food blenders and mixers market. Steep discounts and availability of a range of food blender and mixers on e-commerce platforms have consolidated the growth of the food blender and mixers market. Socio-economic factors such as the rising number of women joining the workforce, an increasing number of nuclear families, rapid urbanization, and increasing disposable income have spurred the sales of food blenders and mixers. Aside from the rising demand for food blenders and mixers from households, there has been a significant demand for food blenders and mixers from commercial kitchens, hotels, restaurants, bakeries, dairies, and other end-users. The growing demand for food blenders and mixers in commercial applications is expected to support the growth of the food blender and mixers market in the forecast period.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Food Blender And Mixer Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the food blender and mixer market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, technology, and geography. The global food blender and mixer market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading food blender and mixer market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global food blender and mixer market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and technology. On the basis of type, the food blender and mixer market is segmented into, high shear mixers, shaft mixers, ribbon blenders, double cone blenders, and others. On the basis of application, the market is bifurcated into, bakery products, dairy products, beverages, confectioneries, and other applications. Based on technology, the global food blender and mixer market is segmented into, batch and continuous.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global food blender and mixer market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The food blender and mixer market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the food blender and mixer market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the food blender and mixer market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the food blender and mixer market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from food blender and mixer market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for food blender and mixer in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the food blender and mixer market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the food blender and mixer market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

– BUHLER HOLDING AG

– CHARLES ROSS AND SON COMPANY

– GEA GROUP AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

– HOSOKAWA MICRON B.V.

– JOHN R BOONE LTD

– KHS GMBH

– KRONES AG

– MAREL

– SPX CORPORATION

– TETRA LAVAL INTERNATIONAL S.A

