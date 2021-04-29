Food Beverage Warehousing Market Hit Stunning CAGR of +13% by 2028  with Americold, Lineage Logistics, John Swire & Sons, Preferred Freezer Services, Oxford Cold Storage, Nichirei Logistics Group, Kloosterboer, VersaCold Logistics Services

Report Consultant analysis forecast the global food and beverage warehousing market to grow at a CAGR of +13% during the period 2021-2028.

F&B warehousing is an essential aspect of food supply chain because most foods and beverages are temperature sensitive and perishable. Refrigeration helps to keep products fresh and prevents contamination. The competitiveness of the industry is driven by service or infrastructure ability of vendors apart from price and value-added services offered. Key vendors are expanding their infrastructure much ahead of the demand to grasp customer attention and distract them from unorganized or local vendors. Since warehousing buildings and refrigerated vehicles are fixed assets, vendors need to concentrate on building scale and customer network to stay competitive in this fragmented market.

Report Consultant has newly published a statistical data on Food Beverage Warehousing market. It gives an analytical view of various industries which gives a basic understanding of all the business scenarios. Through qualitative and quantitative research it gives an optimal solution for the development of the Food Beverage Warehousing industries. It studies about the factors, which are responsible for the growth of the businesses and uses primary and secondary research techniques to meet the requirements of the market.

Top Vendors of Food Beverage Warehousing Market :-

Americold, Lineage Logistics, John Swire & Sons, Preferred Freezer Services, Oxford Cold Storage, Nichirei Logistics Group, Kloosterboer, VersaCold Logistics Services, Partner Logistics, Nordic Logistics and Warehousing, Cloverleaf Cold Storage, Conestoga Cold Storage, Congebec & Snowman Logistics

Food Beverage Warehousing Market By type, the market is split as:

Meat,

Fish and Seafood Warehousing

Dairy and Frozen Desserts Warehousing

Fruits and Vegetables Warehousing

Bakery and Confectionery Warehousing

Beverages Warehousing & Other

Food Beverage Warehousing Market By the end users/application, sub-segments are:

Processing Factory

Retailers

Other

By Regions:

– North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico),

– Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, and Russia),

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, and Malaysia),

-Middle East and Africa (Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Morocco, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Syria)

