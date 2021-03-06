Food & Beverage Processing Equipment Market – Growing Popularity and Emerging Trends in the with Key Players 2025

Food & beverage processing equipment includes industrial mixers, ovens, blenders, molders, cutters, tanks, kettles, vacuum pans, and formers. The escalating requirement for meat, bakery, poultry, confectionary, and dairy products, and the mounting need for processed and convenience food are the major factors driving the growth of the food & beverage processing equipment market. Different types of processing supported the food & beverage processing equipment market size. The market has witnessed high command for processing equipment in the coming years due to swiftly mounting bakery product, beverage industries, and dairy product and to encounter consumer requirement.

Growth Drivers

The escalating requirement for meat, bakery, poultry, confectionary, and dairy products, the mounting need for processed and convenience food, innovation of smart food processing equipment and the mounting need for inventive food & beverage products are the primary growth drivers for food & beverage processing equipment market.

Mounting investing opportunities in the expansion of innovative food & beverage processing technologies, increase in disposable income, improved living standards and amplified focus on production efficiency, processing time, and quality of food products are also facilitating the growth for the food & beverage processing equipment market.

Challenges

The mounting price of production due to increasing energy and labor prices, infrastructural challenges in developing countries, elevated initial asset and recurring price and the mounting need for organic and fresh food products are the major challenges for the growth of food & beverage processing equipment market.

Industry Ecosystem

Globally, the manufacturing companies trying to enter the food & beverage processing equipment market are required to maintain stringent regulatory standards. This offers an edge to the established players in the industry competition.

Geographic Overview

Geographically, Asia-Pacific is the largest food & beverage processing equipment market as in the region the demand for processed food is increasing. The upsurge in the need for innovative food processing machinery, large population base, the mounting number of quick-service restaurants, the mounting number of manufacturing amenities and the improving effectiveness of manufacturing operations have boosted the demand for food & beverage processing equipment market in the Asia Pacific region.

Competitive Insight

Key players in the food & beverage processing equipment market are catering to the demand by investing in new product launches across the globe. In August 2018, Marel acquired MAJA, the German food processing equipment manufacturer, to strengthen its position in the advanced processing equipment and solutions. Marel, Bühler, Bucher Industries, Bigtem Makine, GEA Group, SPX Flow, Krones Group, Clextral, JBT Corporation, TNA Australia Solutions, Alfa Laval and Equipamientos Cárnicos, S.L. are the key players offering food & beverage processing equipment.

