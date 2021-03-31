Food & Beverage Industry Drives the Packaging Adhesives Market Growth

The packaging adhesives market is projected to reach $17,137.4 million by 2030, advancing at a 4.6% CAGR during 2020–2030. In terms of formulation, packaging adhesives are of three types, namely solid-based, solvent-based, and water-based, out of which, the demand for water-based packaging adhesives was the highest in the past and the situation is expected to remain the same in the near future as well.

Similarly, the packaging sector is shifting toward sustainable packaging materials. These adhesives offer sustainability, in addition to maintaining the freshness or shelf life of packaged food and beverages. Due to the increasing awareness among consumers regarding health, the packaging industry is applying water-based adhesives that are biodegradable and have less weight. Besides, engrossed lifestyle, growing awareness about nutrition, rising urban population, and increasing travel activities have boosted the demand for packaged healthy food, which, in, turn, increases the demand for packaging adhesives.

Geographically, the Far East generated the highest revenue in the packaging adhesives market in 2019, due to wide-scale consumption of adhesives in China in industries like e-commerce, food & beverage, personal care, and consumer goods. Further, the region is projected to hold the largest market share, in terms of volume, during the forecast period. This can be ascribed to the growing e-commerce and consumer goods sectors in South Korea, Japan, and China. The e-commerce industry uses packaging adhesives for labeling that is used for product tracing, coupled with the application of tapes for efficient delivery of goods.

Market Size Breakdown by Segment

By Formulation

Water-Based

Solvent-Based

Solid-Based

By Resin Type

Acrylic

Rubber

Ethyl Vinyl Acetate (EVA)

Polyurethane (PU)

Polyamide (PA)

Polyvinyl acetate (PVA)

By Packaging Type