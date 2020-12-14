Food Antioxidants Market Executive Summary, Introduction, Sizing, Analysis and Forecast To 2025 | Koninklijke DSM N.V., Frutarom, Ltd., Kemin Industries, Inc

By applying market intelligence for the winning Food Antioxidants Market business report, industry experts assess strategic options, outline successful action plans and support companies with critical bottom-line decisions. Furthermore, all the stats, data, facts and figures collected to prepare this market report are obtained from the trustworthy sources such as websites, journals, merges, newspapers and other authentic sources. Not to mention, this gathered data and information is represented very well in the whole report with the help of most appropriate graphs, charts or tables to simplify the flow of information for better user understanding. The market research report is a sure fire solution that businesses can adopt to thrive in this swiftly changing marketplace

Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and were profiled in current version are BASF SE, Archer Daniels Midland Company, E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Eastman Chemical Company, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Frutarom, Ltd., Kemin Industries, Inc., Camlin Fine Sciences, Ltd., Barentz Group, Kalsec Inc., Krishna Antioxidants Pvt Ltd, Kalsec Inc., Bai, and many more

The global food antioxidants market is expected to reach USD 1.73 billion by 2025, from USD 1.16 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016 & 2017, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

This market report defines the market trends and forecast the upcoming opportunities and threats of the global food antioxidants market in the next 8 years. Each food is measured by its antioxidant concentration and antioxidant capacity per serving size. Antioxidants assist in managing and help us in preventing a wide range of health conditions, such as it reduces stress, support immunity, promote heart health, and can protect the eyes, brain, joints and skin.

Cranberries, blueberries, and blackberries among fruits and in vegetables beans, artichokes, and russet potatoes are considered to be highly antioxidant. The food antioxidant market has various applications in beverages, Sea foods and many others. According to an article published by Spins, in the year 2013 turmeric which is a highly antioxidant product eared approximately USD 426,000.0, it also stated that the sales of green tea and green tea supplements was around USD 60.00 million.

The antioxidants target a wide range of health concerns today, which is why 60% of consumers stay faithful to a product due to antioxidant content; this is the major driving factor for the key players and the market. According to a study conducted by Gallup Study of Nutrient Knowledge & Consumption, 47% of consumers associates antioxidants to immunity; 44% to heart health; 35% to removing free radicals; 28% to improved memory; 27% to eye health; 26% to joint health; 26% to clearer skin; and 21% to fewer wrinkles. Archer Daniels Midland Company has launched wholesome multiseed concentrate with ancient grains to cater to growing consumer demand for wellness-focused foods, the company has extended its portfolio of flours and bakery ingredients with the launch of its new multiseed concentrate in the U.K.

Crucial Market Segment details-:

By Type (Synthetic Food Antioxidants, Natural Food Antioxidants),

By Form (Dry, Liquid),

By Source (Fruits & Vegetables, Oils, Nuts & Seeds, Spices & Herbs, Acid, Others),

By Application (Fats & Oils, Prepared Foods, Prepared Meat & Poultry, Other Food Products),

By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Major Market Drivers and Restraints

Growth in the primed food industry.

Increasing end-use applications of food antioxidants.

Increase in purchasing in middle-class population.

High cost of natural food antioxidants issues with synthetic food antioxidants.

Limited awareness about the benefits of food antioxidants.

