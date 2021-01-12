Food Antioxidants Market 2020 Analysis, Growth, Vendors, Shares, Drivers, Challenges with Forecast to 2028

The “Food Antioxidants Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis” report added to The Insight Partners has covered and analyzed the potential of Global Food Antioxidants Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global market.

Antioxidants are the components produced in the body and are also found in various types of food. They help to defend the cells in the human body from damage caused by harmful molecules known as free radicals by neutralizing them. Dietary food compounds, such as the phytochemicals in plants, are believed to have greater antioxidant effects than vitamins or minerals. Antioxidants include many food-based substances such as carotenoids like beta-carotene, lycopene and vitamin C. Antioxidant sources such as antioxidant foods, herbs, spices and teas, reduce the effects of free radicals, which plays a significant role in disease formation.

Top Key Players:-Archer Daniels Midland Company,Barentz,BASF SE,Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd,E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company,Eastman Chemical Company,Frutarom Group,Kalsec Inc.,Kemin Industries, Inc.,Koninklijke DSM N.V.

The food antioxidants market is expected to grow at a significant rate owing to high production and consumption of processed food in developed and developing countries. Moreover, higher living standards coupled with increasing purchasing power has led to rising demand for food antioxidants, globally. Also, increasing awareness among consumers for healthier alternatives coupled with longer shelf-life of food are the prominent factors leading to the constant growth of the market. The rising middle-class population in developing countries and rising demand for natural food antioxidants acts as a key opportunity for market growth. However, the availability of substitute products at low cost may hamper the growth of the food antioxidants market over the forecast period.

The global food antioxidants market is segmented on the basis of type, form, source and application. Based on type, the global food antioxidants market is divided into, synthetic food antioxidants and natural food antioxidants. The synthetic food antioxidants segment is further bifurcated into, Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA), Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT), Tert-Butylhydroquinone (TBHQ) and Propyl Gallate. Likewise, the natural food antioxidants segment is divided into, vitamin E, vitamin C, carotenoids and rosemary extract. Based on form, the global food antioxidants market is categorized into, dry and liquid. On the basis of source, the global food antioxidants market is segmented into, fruits & vegetables, oils, nuts & seeds, spices & herbs, petroleum and gallic acid. By application, the market is segment into, fats & oils, snacks & dairy, meat products, beverages, bakery & confectionery, seafood and others.

