Food Amino Acids Market 2020 – 2027, Impact Analysis, Drivers, Opportunities, Pricing and Key Players – Ajinomoto Co., Inc. Kyowa Hakko Kirin Group Evonik Industries

Summary of the Food Amino Acids Market Report

The Food Amino Acids market is expected to reach to a significant value by 2027 attaining a robust CAGR from 2020 to 2027. Some of the factors driving this market are increasing demand of the product across different applications areas, enhancement in the product efficiency and rising applications across several geographies.

By Geography, Asia Pacific is One of the Most Promising Market

Across different geographies, Asia Pacific would attain a significant market value by 2027 witnessing a healthy CAGR from 2020 to 2027. Surge in demand across the major countries of Asia Pacific and increasing applications are some of the key factors driving the growth of the market across this region. However, Europe and North America are also expected to witness healthy CAGR during the forecast period. Further, the major geographies of these regions have also been mentioned under the scope of the study.

Factors Dominating the Market

Regional Coverage of Global Market

Europe (covering its key countries)

North America (covering its key countries)

Asia Pacific (covering its key countries)

Rest of the World (RoW) (covering its key countries)

COVID -19 Situation and Analysis

Specified below is the impact analysis of COVID -19 on the market:

Before COVID -19

Present Scenario

Post recovery of COVID -19

Based on the type of product, the global Food Amino Acids market segmented into

Glutamic Acid

Lysine

Tryptophan

Methionine

Phenylalanine

Others

Based on the end-use, the global Food Amino Acids market classified into

Nutraceuticals & Dietary Supplements

Infant Formula

Food Fortification

Convenience Foods

Others

And the major players included in the report are

Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

Kyowa Hakko Kirin Group

Evonik Industries

Sigma-Aldrich

Prinova Group LLC

Daesang Corporation

Shaoxing Yamei Biotechnology Co., Ltd

Qingdao Samin Chemical Co., Ltd.

Hugestone Enterprise Co., Ltd.

Brenntag AG

Pangaea Sciences Inc.

Amino GmbH

Kingchem LLC

Rochem International Inc.

Sunrise Nutrachem Group

Taiyo International

Monteloeder S.L.

Table of Content

Customization can be availed on Request:

Chapter 1: Introduction and Scope

Chapter 2: Key Company Profiles

Chapter 3: Market Summary and Visions, Share and Forecast – Type, Application and Geography

Chapter 4: Market Summary and Visions of Asia Pacific region

Chapter 5: Market Summary and Visions of Europe region

Chapter 7: Market Summary and Visions of North America region

Chapter 8: Market Summary and Visions of Middle East and Africa region

Chapter 9: Key Extensive features of the market

Chapter 10: Key trends of the market and the market Opportunities

Chapter 11: Growths and Strategies to be adopted by the key players

Key Pointers of the Report

Market Size and Estimated Provided from 2019 to 2027

CAGR is provided from 2020 to 2027

Competitive landscape is provided along with market share of the key companies

Demand and Supply Side mapping have been done to estimate the market

Market has been analyzed through 360 0 perspective

perspective Data triangulation method has been used to provide an accurate market sizing and analysis

Additional Key Pointers of the Market Report:

Provided below are some of the added key points of the report:

Market Attractiveness Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Porter’s Five Analysis

SWOT Analysis

PEST Analysis

