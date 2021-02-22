Food Allergens and Intolerance Testing Market Innovative Trends, Driving Factors and Growth Analysis 2020-2026

When it is about leading the market or making a mark in the market as a fresh emergent, Food Allergens and Intolerance Testing Market research report is vital. This market report comprises of a market data that provides a detailed analysis of the industry and its impact based on applications and different geographical regions. It also carries out systemic analysis of growth trends and future prospects. The report makes available the current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the industry to 2026. The resources that have been used for collecting data and information of the reliable report are very dependable and range from journals, company websites, and white papers etc.

Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and were profiled in current version are Enjoy Life Foods; Dr. Schär; Conagra Brands, Inc.; Hygiena, LLC; General Mills Inc.; Pamela’s Products – Gluten-Free; Semper AB; Gluten Free Foods Limited; Amy’s Kitchen, Inc.; Alpro; Quest Diagnostics Incorporated; DuPont; ALLETESS MEDICAL LABORATORY; Thermo Fisher Scientific; Nima Labs, Inc.; YorkTest; NEOGEN CORPORATION; Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings and ELISA Technologies, Inc.

Global food allergens and intolerance testing market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 1056.49 million by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing developments resulting in enhanced levels of product portfolio.

Food allergens and intolerance testing are tests that are used to determine if a person is suffering from allergy or intolerance towards a particular food product. Testing these food products as well as the patient provides information regarding the cause of the allergy or intolerance and for which products the patient is allergic or intolerant.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. Some industries are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are making continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future

Crucial Market Segment details-:

By Methods (In-Vitro, In-Vivo),

Clinical Test (Skin-Based Test, Blood Tests, Alternative Allergy, Others),

Source of Food (Cow’s Milk, Egg, Fish, Shellfish, Wheat, Nuts, Yeast, Cola Nut, Pea, Soy, Others),

Ingredient Testing Type (Enzyme Linked Immunoassay, PCR, Bio-Sensors, Others),

Food Product (Bakery & Confectionary Products, Beverages, Convenience Foods, Baby Food, Dairy Products, Meat Products, Others),

End-Users (Hospitals & Clinics, Others),

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

What are the Recent Development of the Market?

In September 2018, Nima Labs, Inc. announced the launch of peanut allergy portable sensor so that even the slightest hints of that particular product can be detected in minimum of five minutes. For that, the user just needs to insert the food product in a disposable test capsule, which is inserted into the device and the device informs the app connected with the user’s phone via bluetooth regarding the peanut content of the food.

In September 2018, Hygiena, LLC announced that they had acquired Biomedal’s Food Safety division to their business portfolio. The division offering a number of food allergen tests, focused majorly on gluten. The product termed as “GlutenTox” helps in the detection of immunogenic component associated with gluten intolerance in individuals. The business division will be renamed as “Hygiena Diagnóstica España S.L.” and will continue its operations from Seville, Spain.

