Food Acidulants Market 2020 Global Demand and Growth Analysis – Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG, Galactic SA/NV, Brenntag Holding GmbH, Corbion NV, Tate & Lyle PLC

Europe Food Acidulants Market – Growth, Trends and Forecast (2020 – 2025)

The report will make detailed analysis mainly on in-depth research on the development environment, Market size, development trend, operation situation and future development trend of Food Acidulants Market on the basis of stating current situation of the industry in 2020. This is a latest report, covering the Post COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally. This has brought along several changes in market conditions. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. It offers critical information pertaining to the current and future growth of the market.

The Europe food acidulants market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period 2020-2025

Competitive Landscape

The Europe food acidulants market is competitive in nature having a large number of domestic and multinational players competing for market share. Emphasis is given on the merger, expansion, acquisition, and partnership of the companies along with new product development as strategic approaches adopted by the leading companies to boost their brand presence among consumers. Key players dominating the market include Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG, Galactic SA/NV, Brenntag Holding GmbH, Corbion NV, Tate & Lyle PLC, Helm AG, and Merck KGaA, among others.

– The market is majorly driven by the wide scope of its application in most of the food and beverage industries such as bakery, confectionery, dairy, meat industry, and beverage industries, coupled with the range of functional benefits that help to preserve food for a prolonged period of time. It is also used as a flavoring agent, chelating agent, buffer, gelling agent and coagulating agent, thus boosting its usage in the food and beverage sector.

– Moreover, the favorable government policies regarding the production of food acidulants, such as the approval of lactic acid as an extra safety tool to reduce further trace microbial contamination on bovine carcasses by the European Commission, are likely to positively impact the European food acidulant market.

– Furthermore, increasing convenience food product demand is likely to have a noticeable impact on the growth of the food acidulants market in Europe. Thus, in addition to the launch of new processed foods increases, the opportunities for the acidulants market also increases.

Key Market Trends:

Rising Demand for Lactic Acid in Food & Beverage Industries

The demand for lactic acid in food and beverage industries has been witnessed to grow significantly owing to its extensive application in products such as bread, buttermilk, cheese, fermented vegetables, fermented meats, and yogurt. For instance, in meats, through fermentation, lactic acid bacteria are capable of suppressing the growth of undesirable bacteria. Another major application of lactic acid bacteria has been directed towards probiotics. Probiotic lactic acid bacteria have been used to promote bacterial interference by the formation of organic acids, free fatty acids, ammonia, diacetyl, hydrogen peroxide, and bacteriocins. In addition, natural lactic acid has been the most in-demand type of lactic acid in the market as a preservative, as the trending concept of natural, bio-preservatives is gaining momentum.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

