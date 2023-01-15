Fontaine release and Focalors model details

Genshin Impression’s Fontaine is a area with the Hydro Archon, and Focalors, and there’s no scarcity of leaks associated to this space and its characters. Such rumors are topic to alter, but they nonetheless supply some good perception into when the leaks come from credible sources. This text will concentrate on the next leaks:

Doable Fontaine launch date

Potential Focalors character design

Different leaked character artworks

There’s a lot to debate right here, so let’s begin with the rumored launch date. This rumor comes from the preliminary batch of leaks that occurred lengthy earlier than the character leaks began to look.

Genshin Impression Fontaine launch leaks and particulars on Focalors (the Hydro Archon)

The preliminary batch of Fontaine leaks indicated that the area would grow to be explorable in Genshin Impression 4.0. That should not be a shock to most gamers since main map expansions are likely to debut in Model Updates that finish with zero. For instance, take the next as a reference:

1.0 launched Mondstadt and Liyue

2.0 launched Inazuma

3.0 launched Sumeru

The unique leak posted above was from October 23, 2022. Loads of issues might have modified since then. Because it stands now, Model 4.0 is the replace most certainly to function this new area.

Hydro Archon character leaks involving Focalors

It’s critical to say that HoYoverse has copyright-struck Reddit and Twitter posts claiming this character to be Focalors. One can deduce that there’s some authenticity of this character being the Hydro Archon on account of such actions.

Additionally, some Genshin Impression leakers have come ahead claiming that this character is Focalors. The whole lot is topic to alter, however curious ones can get an concept of what the character would possibly appear like if the rumors are true.

A leaker’s description of the Hydro Archon’s design (Picture by way of r/Genshin_Impact_Leaks)

NGA Gandhi (often known as hxg) claimed that the Hydro Archon had brief white hair, a “leg ring,” and uncovered legs. That character additionally apparently makes use of the teenager feminine mannequin. These descriptions align with the beforehand posted photograph. To not point out, it’s unlikely for one more playable character to have such an analogous design.

Nonetheless, there isn’t a assure that this Genshin Impression leak is 100% correct, so Vacationers ought to wait till extra concrete proof arrives. On a associated notice, this leaker has claimed that Focalors shouldn’t be a Claymore person.

Different Fontaine character leaks

One other leak associated to this matter (Picture by way of Mero)

In associated information, a number of characters have had their designs revealed. Most of them come from Fontaine, however just a few of those pictured above apparently hail from Mondstadt. Leaker Mero had later hinted on the fifth and sixth from the left being the characters from Mondstadt with an “eyeballs” emoji in response to any individual’s inquiry on the matter.

Different Genshin Impression leaks level to Fontaine having ten to eleven new characters. Not a lot has been revealed about them but, but some minor particulars have been unveiled to date. For example, the tall male mannequin pictured above is supposedly the Chief Justice.

These characters’ precise launch dates are at the moment unknown. Likewise, there are not any credible gameplay movies to share at current, not to mention any respected textual content leaks on the topic.

