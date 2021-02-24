Font Management Software Market Emergence of Digitalization with 18.8% of CAGR by 2027 – High-Logic B.V., Insider Software, Monotype GmbH, Neuber Software, Proxima Software

Font management software provide a single platform to users to enable them to install, browse, and organize fonts. The fonts are stored in library, and can be searched and previewed for various end users. These software solutions enable users to organize font library with various folders and tags. The font management software products are majorly used on operating systems (OS) such as Windows and macOS, as well as on Linux to a certain extent. Organizations and individuals often store font collection obtained from font marketplace or develop their own fonts and upload the same.

Get Sample PDF Copy at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00013863

The font management software is particularly used by publishers, graphic designers, website designers, illustrators, interface designers, packaging designers, letterpress printers, typeface designers, film-title and motion-graphic designers, industrial designers, advertising agencies, and architectural firms, as well as by the IT departments of organizations. Many of these solutions are capable of filtering unlicensed fonts from the platforms to avoid legal issues. The growth of the font management software market is mainly attributed to the increasing deployment of digital content and mounting emphasis on product designing and packaging. However, the lack of awareness regarding these platforms, especially in developing countries, and high costs of the same are hampering the growth of the font management software market. Furthermore, the growing importance of digitization is anticipated to come up as a key trend in the font management software market during the forecast period.

Key Findings of Study:

The global font management software market is segmented into five major regions—North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). The market in APAC is projected to experience significant growth during the forecast period due to the growing penetration of internet and digital devices such as computers, smartphones, and tablets. Furthermore, the containment measure implemented in the world to control the COVID-19 outbreak have led to significant decline in the revenues of various industries, which has subsequently affected to the growth of font management software market.

Nevertheless, significant strategic initiatives by several font management software market players are observed in the market; for instance, in 2020, Monotype Imaging Inc. acquired Fontsmith to expands its library of font families such as FS Brabo, FS Albert, FS Koopman, FS Untitled, FS Millbank, and FS Meridian. Moreover, in 2019, Monotype Imaging Inc. was acquired by HGGC, LLC. HGGC, LLC has acquired all shares of Monotype for $19.85 per share and representing an aggregate value of approximately $825 million.

Buy Complete Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00013863