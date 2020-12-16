Foley Catheters Market Analysis and Trends 2020 – Global Industry Growth by Size, Share, Demand, Replacement Surgeries, Advanced Technology, Emerging Market and Forecast to 2027

Global Foley Catheters Market

Foley catheters are the most commonly used devices for managing urinary incontinence. The design of Foley catheters has not fundamentally changed over the time, although device manufacturers have introduced several modification to lessen the risk of trauma and infection associated with Foley catheters. Improvements in materials have been made from the original latex rubber to silicone and a variety of coatings such as Teflon and hydrogel have been used. The size and shape of the drainage eyes have been modified to enhance urine flow and reduce clogging. Antiseptic and antibiotic coatings on catheters have also been applied to combat the bacteria introduced into the bladder by the catheter. However, the results of these changes have been inconclusive and the design of the Foley catheter is believed to be a major cause for many of the complications, including urinary tract infections (UTIs), bladder spasms, cystitis, and possibly an increased risk of bladder cancer.

Global Foley Catheters Market – Drivers & Restraints

Technological advancements in Foley catheters, such as introduction of novel coatings, and several engineering strategies and advantages, such as easy accessibility and affordability, are some of the major factors driving the global Foley catheters market growth during the forecast period. The novel coatings of Foley catheters are claimed to prevent catheter-associated urinary tract infections (CAUTI).

In addition, increasing prevalence of kidney and other renal disorders is expected to drive growth of the global Foley catheters market during the forecast period. According to the National Kidney Foundation, around 10% of the global population was affected by chronic kidney diseases in 2015.

Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) caused due to the insertion of Foley catheters into the bladder is a major factor restraining the global market growth in the coming years. Bacteria may gain entry into the bladder during insertion of the catheter, which causes UTI. As per the National Center for Biotechnology information’s 2014 report, about 70% to 80% of UTIs are caused due to the improper use of Foley catheters.

Global Foley Catheters Market – Geographical Analysis

North America is expected to hold a dominant position in the global Foley catheters market over the forecast period, due to the escalating prevalence of urological disorders in the U.S. In 2015, the Urology Care Foundation reported that a quarter to one-third of men and women in the U.S. suffer from urinary incontinence each year.

Furthermore, Europe is likely to dominate the global market, owing to the increasing cases of hospitalization due to various medical complications. According to the European Commission’s 2016 data, the average duration of hospital stay in European countries was 5.3 days to 9.6 days in 2016.

Global Foley Catheters Market – Competitive Landscape

The key players operating in the global Foley catheters market include C.R. Bard, Inc., Teleflex Incorporated, Medtronic, Inc., ConvaTec, Inc., Medline Industries, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Create Medic Co. Ltd., Fuji Systems Corporation, and Cook Medical Group, Inc.

Market Taxonomy

By Product Type,

Two-way Catheters

Three-way Catheters

Four-way Catheters

By Material Type,

Latex

Silicon

By End User,

Critical Care Units

Clinical Catheterization (Hospitals)

Nursing Home Settings

Homecare

Clinics

By Region,

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East

Africa

