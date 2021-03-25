Folding Furniture Market Anticipated to Grow Rapidly During 2027

The Folding Furniture Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Folding Furniture market with detailed market segmentation by offering, application and geography. The global Folding Furniture market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Folding Furniture market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Folding Furniture market.

The report also includes the profiles of key Folding Furniture companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Top Key Players:-

Ashley Furniture Industries

Bush Industries, Inc.

Haworth, Inc.

DOREL INDUSTRIES INC.

Inter IKEA Holding B.V.

La-Z-Boy, Inc.

Meco Corporation

Sauder Woodworking Company

Atlas Industries

Table-Mate USA, LLC

Plastic Development Group

Leggett & Platt, Inc.

Murphy Wall-Beds Hardware Inc.

Folding Furniture Market, by Product Typ

Table and Chair

Sofas

Beds

Table TV Trays

Others

Folding Furniture Market, by Application

Residential

Commercial

Folding Furniture Market, by Material

Wood

Metal

Plastic

Others

Folding Furniture Market, by Distribution Channel

Store-Based

Non Store-Based

The folding furniture market was valued at US$ 3,070.80 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 4,754.29 Million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2020 to 2027.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Folding Furniture Market Landscape Folding Furniture Market – Key Market Dynamics Folding Furniture Market – Global Market Analysis Folding Furniture Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Product Type Folding Furniture Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application Folding Furniture Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Compound Folding Furniture Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Folding Furniture Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

