Folding Cartons Market 2021: Key Vendors Analysis, Industry Growth, Import and Export, Revenue by Forecast to 2027 Folding Cartons Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Biopolymer, Paper and Paperboard, Plastics, Others); End-User Industry (Food and Beverage, Household, Personal Care, E-Commerce, Healthcare, Tobacco, Hardware and Electrical) and Geography

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Folding cartons are intended as the most common kind of consumer packaging. Folding cartons are utilized for the packaging of retail goods. It is made up of paperboard, which is readily available at reduced charges. Sustainability is a major trend witnessed in the folding carton packaging market. With intense pressure to reduce plastic, paperboard and paper cartons observe a robust demand from various end-user industries. Also, folding cartons can be manufactured in different sizes as per end-use applications compared to bulkier packaging solutions. This also highly attract end-user industries towards market.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The folding carton packaging market’s growth is primarily attributed to the constant and growing demand for dry foods, frozen or chilled foods, and cigarettes, particularly in developing countries. The demand for folding cartons from emerging economies is anticipated to remain stable during the forecast period. Furthermore, anti-counterfeit technologies such as embedded barcode, RFID, and others can be easily integrated into the folding cart due to its excellent rigidity, flexibility, and printability. Also, due to these properties, end-use industries significantly incorporate folding cartons for the packaging of small and medium-sized consumer goods and food and beverage products.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Folding Cartons Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the folding cartons market with detailed market segmentation by type, end-user industry and geography. The global folding cartons market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading folding cartons market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global folding cartons market is segmented on the basis of type and end-user industry. On the basis of type, market is classified into biopolymer, paper and paperboard, plastics, and others. On the basis of end-user industry, market is segmented into food and beverage, household, personal care, e-commerce, healthcare, tobacco, and hardware and electrical.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global folding cartons market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The folding cartons market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the folding cartons market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the folding cartons market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the folding cartons market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from folding cartons market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for organic shrimps in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the folding cartons market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the folding cartons market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

ALL PACKAGING COMPANY

Amcor plc

Bell Incorporated

Graphic Packaging International, LLC

JOHNSBYRNE

Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG

Quad/Graphics, Inc.

Seaboard Folding Box Company, Inc

Smurfit Kappa

WestRock Company

