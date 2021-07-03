Foldable Helmet Market May Set Massive Growth by 2026 | Priority Bicycles, Morpher, Bicycles Orbit, Weima Foldable Helmet Comprehensive Study by Type (Stack Folding Helmet, Flat Folding Helmet, Others), Application (Road Cycling, Mountain Cycling, Others), Pricing Methods (Low Price, Medium Price, High Price), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), Size (Small, Medium, Large) Players and Region - Global Market Outlook to 2026

Definition and Brief Information about Foldable Helmet:

People ride bicycles for leisure, sports, and commuting; It is therefore important to ensure driver safety in all areas. Bicycle helmets are important for driver protection. Storing the helmet when not in use is one of the reasons why some drivers do not wear head protection. A lightweight, collapsible helmet would help close this market niche so that the user can keep it in a pocket, briefcase, or bag. A foldable helmet can make it easier to carry, so users of folding motorbikes have always found it appealing. Users of shared bike programs want a collapsible helmet that they can put in a handbag or briefcase and pull out while riding. Studies have shown that wearing a bicycle helmet can reduce the risk of head and brain injuries by around 85%. With the increasing number of cyclists in areas where automobiles are traded, it is becoming increasingly important to protect drivers from possible injury or death.

This Report also covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers such as: Priority Bicycles (United States),Morpher (Vienna),Overade (France),Bicycles Orbit (United States),CARRERA (Austria),Weima (United States),Tuteng (China),Closca (Spain),FEND (United States),Park and Diamond (United States)

Market Trends:

Increasing Demand of Light Weight Riding Helmet

Increasing Government Regulations on the Use of Helmets

Market Drivers:

Increasing Incidences of Road Accidents

Rising Awareness Regarding Road Safety

Enhanced Comfort, Safety, Durable and High Protection

The Increasing Number of Cycle Riders

Market Opportunities:

Technological Innovations in Design and Materials

Rising Investments in Research and Developments

The Global Foldable Helmet Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Stack Folding Helmet, Flat Folding Helmet, Others), Application (Road Cycling, Mountain Cycling, Others), Pricing Methods (Low Price, Medium Price, High Price), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), Size (Small, Medium, Large)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Foldable Helmet Market:

Chapter 1 – Executive Summary

Chapter 2 – COVID-19 Impacts on Foldable Helmet Market

Chapter 3 – Foldable Helmet Market – Type Analysis

Chapter 4 – Foldable Helmet Market – Application/End-User Analysis

Chapter 5 – Foldable Helmet Market – Geographical Analysis

Chapter 6 – Foldable Helmet Market – Competitive Analysis

Chapter 7 – Company Profiles

Chapter 8 – Foldable Helmet Industry Analysis

Chapter 9 – Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy

Chapter 10 – Marketing Strategy Analysis

Chapter 11 – Report Conclusion and Key Insights

Chapter 12 – Research Approach and Methodology

