Foldable Electric Vehicle Market 2021-26: Industry Trends, Size, Share, Analysis and Future Scope

The global foldable electric vehicle market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 15% during (2021-2026). According to IMARC Group’s latest report.

Report Metric

Historical: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2021-2026

Foldable electric vehicles refer to lightweight, portable and simplistically designed vehicles that occupy a significantly lower space in any standard parking spot. They are generally used for short commutes or trips and have gained immense popularity across the globe. This can be attributed to their minimalistic design, high-durability and mobility, which helps in mitigating fuel-consumption and high maintenance requirements.

Market Trends:

The rising traffic congestion has led to an increased need for efficient vehicles, which has significantly influenced the global foldable electric vehicle market. Apart from this, with the rising concern over greenhouse gas emissions, governments of several countries are promoting the adoption of energy-efficient foldable vehicles. The growing awareness among e-bike enthusiasts about the high compatibility and affordability of these vehicles has further catalyzed the product demand. Moreover, technological advancements have enabled various automotive companies to manufacture foldable electric vehicles. For instance, Hyundai Motor Group launched a new onboard electric scooter with the integration of artificial intelligence that can be folded to the size of a backpack, enabling 20km range with 10.5 Ah Li-ion batteries. This is expected to create a positive outlook for the market in the coming years.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Airwheel Holding Limited

Benelli Biciclette

GiGi Nederland B.V.

Jetson Electric Bikes

Zhengzhou F-wheel Industrial Co.

Segway Inc.

Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co.

Ltd, TravelScoot

Trikelet

URB-E

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of vehicle type, battery type, distribution channel, user age group, and geography.

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

E-Bike

E-Scooters

Hoverboards

Breakup by Battery Type:

Sealed Lead Acid (SLA)

Nickel Cadmium Battery (NiCad)

Nickle-Metal Hydride (NiMH)

Lithium-ion Polymer (Li-ion)

Lithium Polymer Battery (Li-Po)

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online

Breakup by User Age Group:

Children

Adults

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

