Foldable Display Market: Industry Perspective, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Size, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2027

Global foldable display market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 69% in the forecast period 2019 to 2026. The new market report contains data for historic years 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

Market Definition: Global Foldable Display Market

Foldable display is a highly flexible electronic display as compared to traditional flat-surface displays. These are based on flexible display technology which can be, twisted, rolled up and folded as a paper according to its specific use. It is an emerging technology which is revolutionizing the electronics and semiconductors industry due to its high requirement from the smartphone manufacturers and quick advancements in AMOLED and OLED technologies.

Market Drivers

Rising smartphone ownership and huge demand of new and advanced smartphones displays is driving the market growth

Technological advancements in OLED display technology is one of the major driver for the foldable display market

Changing display technology and quick transformations is boosting the market growth

Increasing disposable income & spending capacity of the American citizens for the consumption of costly electronic devices may propel the growth of the market

Market Restraints

High cost regarding technology may restraint the market growth

Incompatibility issues of the hardware and software is hindering the growth of the market

Technological defects in the existing offerings is also limiting the market growth in the forecast period

Segmentation: Global Foldable Display Market

By Type

LED

OLED

AMOLED

By Application

Smartphones/Tablets

Notebooks

By Geography

North America S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, Lenovo filed a patent for foldable designs providing mobile phones having two screens. In its upcoming smartphones the company will use this design to compete against Samsung and LG

In April 2017, ZTE Corporation announced the launch of its new phone by the name of Axon M smartphone. It has two separate screens which acts as separate displays in the smartphone on both the sides and it can also be merged for making it a single screen through software modifications. With this announcement, the company has laid its focus on continuous development of its business of smartphones for competing with the leading market players

Competitive Analysis:

Global foldable display market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of foldable display market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Some of the major players operating in global foldable display market are Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd, LG Display Co., Ltd, BOE Technology Group Co Ltd, Applied Materials, Inc., Royole Corporation, Semiconductor Energy Laboratory Co., Ltd, Tianma Microelectronics Co., Ltd, C3Nano, Altenergy Power System, Inc., Visionox Technology, 3M, Apple Inc., Ares Materials, AGC Inc., DuPont and Dow, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, Kaneka Corporation, Kateeva, Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc., LG Chem, Microsoft, Zeon Corporation, Nissha Co., Ltd, Nitto Denko Corporation, Schott NYC., Solip Tech Co., Ltd, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd, and Tosoh Corporation among others.

The Foldable Display market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Foldable Display market.

Prominent players in the market are predicted to face tough competition from the new entrants. However, some of the key players are targeting to acquire the startup companies in order to maintain their dominance in the global market. For a detailed analysis of key companies, their strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities are measured in the report by using industry-standard tools such as the SWOT analysis. Regional coverage of key companies is covered in the report to measure their dominance. Key manufacturers of Foldable Display market are focusing on introducing new products to meet the needs of the patrons. The feasibility of new products is also measured by using industry-standard tools.

Key companies are increasing their investments in research and development activities for the discovery of new products. There has also been a rise in the government funding for the introduction of new Foldable Display market. These factors have benefited the growth of the global market for Foldable Display. Going forward, key companies are predicted to benefit from the new product launches and the adoption of technological advancements. Technical advancements have benefited many industries and the global industry is not an exception.

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2021

Market size and forecast

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Global Foldable Display market by product

Comparison by product

Market opportunity by product

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Global Foldable Display market by distribution channel

Comparison by distribution channel

Global Foldable Display market by offline distribution channel

Global Foldable Display market by online distribution channel

Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Global Foldable Display market by end-user

Comparison by end-user

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Global licensed Foldable Display market by geography

Regional comparison

Licensed Foldable Display market in Americas

Licensed Foldable Display market in EMEA

Licensed Foldable Display market in APAC

Market opportunity

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 17: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

