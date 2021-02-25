Fogging Machines Market Forecast to 2027 – Curtis Dyna-Fog, Environmental Solutions & Professional Products, HSC ULV Fogger, IGEBA GerÃ¤tebau Gmbh, Micron Group, pulsFOG Dr. Stahl & Sohn GmbH, Shouguang Jiafu Agricultural Machinery

A fogging machine is designed to generate fog or smoke. Fogging machine emits a dense vapor that appears similar to fog or smoke. These types of fogging machines are used to protect the plant, stock, public health, etc. from viruses, insects, and mosquitoes. It is also used for sanitization purposes. Fogging machines are helpful in maintaining a disease-free environment. It is also used in hospitals for the sanitization of medical rooms and wards. Thus, the wide range of applications of equipment is driving the growth of the fogging machines market during the forecast period.

MARKET DYNAMICS

A rise in demand for the cold fogging machines from the agriculture sector for the killing of pests is booming the growth of the fogging machines market. However, the lack of awareness about the benefits of fogging machines can restraint the market growth up to a certain level. Furthermore, the rise in health concerns from diseases like malaria, dengue, and others is also increasing demand for the fogging machine, which directly impacts the growth of the fogging machines market.

The report also includes the profiles of key fogging machines companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

B&G Equipment Company

Curtis Dyna-Fog, Ltd

Environmental Solutions & Professional Products

HSC ULV Fogger

IGEBA GerÃ¤tebau Gmbh

Micron Group

pulsFOG Dr. Stahl & Sohn GmbH

Shouguang Jiafu Agricultural Machinery

SM BURE

Swingtec GmbH

Global Fogging Machines Market: Applications and Types

COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Thermal Fogging Machine, Cold Fogging Machine); End-user (Residential, Media and Entertainment, Industrial, Agriculture, Healthcare, Others) and Geography

The structure of the Fogging Machines Market report can be categorized into following sections:

Company Overview:

Company overview provides the information about location of the company where it is headquartered along with the established year, employee strength as of 2017, regions where the company is operating and the key business areas.

Financial Performance:

Overall company/segment revenue for the year 2019, 2018, and 2017 is provided in the sub title “Financial Performance” (public listed companies) along with the analysis and explanation of the increase or decrease in the same due to factors such as mergers & acquisition, profit or loss in any strategic business unit (SBUs) and others.

Product Benchmarking:

Product benchmarking comprises the comprehensive list of products pertaining to the respective market along with the application and key features.

Strategic Initiatives:

Insights pertaining to the new product launch, strategic collaboration, mergers and acquisition, regulatory approval, and other developments by the company in market are covered under strategic initiatives section.

