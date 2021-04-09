Foam Plastics Market to Reach $123.7 billion by 2027, Registering a CAGR of 3.3%

Big Market Research provides ‘Global Foam Plastics, 2020 Market Report’, which is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Foam Plastics Market.

The global foam plastics market was valued at $102.0 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $123.7 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Key players in the Foam Plastics Covers : Alchemie Ltd., BASF SE, Covestro, Hexion Inc., Huntsman International LLC, Repsol, Sabic, the Dow Chemical Company, Total S.A., and Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd.

Foam Plastics Market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Polyurethane

• Polystyrene

• Polyolefin

• Phenolic

• Others

By Application

• Building & Construction

• Packaging

• Automotive

• Furniture & Bedding

• Footwear, Sports, & Recreational

• Others

Geographic segmentation:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

 The report provides in-depth analysis of the global foam plastics market along with the current trends and future estimations.

 This report highlights the key drivers, opportunities, and restraints of the market along with the impact analysis during the forecast period.

 Porter’s five forces analysis helps to analyze the potential of the buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the global foam plastics industry for strategy building.

 A comprehensive market analysis covers factors that drive and restrain the global foam plastics market growth.

 The qualitative data about market dynamics, trends, and developments is provided in the report.

