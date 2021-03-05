Foam Glass Market 2021 Size, Status and Global Outlook – Glapor, Owens Corning, AeroAggregates of North America, LLC, GEOCELL Schaumglas GmbH, Uusioaines OY.

The Foam Glass Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

“The market for foam glass is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.”

Top Leading Companies of Foam Glass Market are Glapor, Owens Corning, AeroAggregates of North America, LLC, GEOCELL Schaumglas GmbH, Uusioaines OY. and others.

Key Market Trends:

Industrial Segment to Dominate the Market

– Foam glass is a light insulating material and can be used for a wide range of applications owing to its unique properties such as lightweight, rigid, thermal insulation, fire-resistant, corrosion resistance, chemical inertness, water- and steam-resistant, etc. Moreover, these glasses are easy to handle and have low transportation costs making them more economically feasible.

– Furthermore, foam glass has the lowest carbon footprint in the market (0.31 kg CO2 / kg) because of which its demand is expected to grow from industrial sectors in the coming years.

Investigator Observers Strong Growth in Specific Regions:

– Europe Market (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy)

– Center East and Africa Market (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)

– South America Market (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

– North America Market (United States, Canada, Mexico)

– Asia Pacific Market (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia).

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.