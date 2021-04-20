Foam Dressing Market Intelligence Report Offers Growth Prospects 2020 – 2027

“

Foam DressingA Foam Dressing, consists of sterile polyurethane foam, hydrocolloid adhesive (polystyrene, sodium carboxymethyl cellulose, etc.), which is an opaque polyurethane dressing that is permeable to vapors but partially occlusive to liquids. It is typically used to cover wounds over bony ridges or near inflamed skin, especially in burns, open wounds, pressure ulcers,venous ulcers, diabetic, etc.

APAC Foam Dressing sales were estimated to reach 68921.1 K Units in 2017, and are expected to reach 622163.6 K Units by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 31.66% between 2017 and 2025.

The major factors that contribute to the growth of the foam dressings market include increasing geriatric population who are more prone to surgeries, growth in awareness about advanced wound care dressings, rising number of road accidents & burns cases, and high prevalence of diabetic wounds & chronic infections. However, factors such as reimbursement policies in emerging countries and high costs of dressings restrain the market growth. In particular, part countries have begun to restrict the use of silver ions on dressings. For the traditional silver dressings, it will be banned by 2019 in China. In order to ease this market demand, the Chinese government currently approves several production licenses per year for silver use with other dressings, such as foam dressings.

Comfort and price are major factors that consumers will consider, such as water absorbability and permeability. When there is a lot of exudate, if it is not replaced in time, the skin around the wound may be impregnated. So, manufacturers want to seize market share in the market incubation period, they must consider these two factors.

Different companies use different marketing strategies. Part manufacturers even give distributors an over 80% discount, however, part just give distributors an under 30% discount. The results of these strategies often differ. For example, Top-medical gives distributors huge profit margins, and had seized part market share. What’s more, this did OEM for Coloplast, Medtronic, etc.

In consumption market, as the largest consumption country, the China revenue has increased to 75.06 Million USD in 2017 and occupies a 30.08% market share.

Foam Dressing used in industry including Pressure Ulcers, Superficial Burns, Postoperative Wounds, Open Wounds and Others. Report data showed that 21.42% of the Foam Dressing market demand in Acute Wounds, 17.27% in Postoperative Wounds and 61.31% in Chronic Wounds for Asia-Pacific region in 2017.

The Foam Dressing Industry Report indicates that the global market size of Foam Dressing was XX USD in 2020, and will grow at a XX% CAGR between 2021 and 2027.

A collective analysis on ’Foam Dressing Industry’ offers an exhaustive study supported current trends influencing this vertical throughout assorted geographies. Key information regarding market size, market share, statistics, application, and revenue is within the research to develop an ensemble prediction. additionally, this research offers an in-depth competitive analysis that specializes in business outlook emphasizing expansion strategies accepted by Foam Dressing market majors.

Get a Sample PDF Report: @ https://www.regalintelligence.com/request-sample/225942

This survey takes into account the value of Foam Dressing generated by the sales of the following segments:

The most important manufacturers covered in this report are the data broken down in Chapter 3: – Smith & Nephew, Mölnlycke Health Care, Coloplast, 3M, ConvaTec, Acelity, Medline Industries, Cardinal Health, B.Braun, Medtronic, Hollister, Paul Hartmann, Top-medical, Lohmann & Rauscher, Winner Medical, Derma Sciences,

On the basis of the Types, the market is classified as: –

• Adhesive Foam Dressing, Non-Adhesive Foam Dressing,

On the basis of the application, the market is classified as: –

• Acute Wounds, Postoperative Wounds, Chronic Wounds,

The report provides precise information on the vital actors of accompaniment on the world market Foam Dressing, the study of their capacity, share in the industry, and most recent developments such as mergers and acquisitions, investments, and shifting cost structures.

Obtain a Discount on this report: @ https://www.regalintelligence.com/check-discount/225942

The Foam Dressing market research report builds market knowledge through our extensive database of information from strong ancillary sources and our close ties to many industry partners. The data collected from our critical and reliable sources helps us validate and confirm the information alongside the latest trends and patterns in the market.

The objective of the study is to characterize the market size of various fragments and regions over the next few years and to project trends and trends over the forecast period. The report was developed based on the analysis and interpretation of market data Foam Dressing from reliable sources of information. The critical part of the report provides an analysis of the Foam Dressing market share of knowledge and a study of the key players in the industry, the main lines of the organization, the product portfolio and the cost structure, recent industry trends along with patterns analysis are the scope parameters of the report.

Get Detailed Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Foam Dressing Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Foam Dressing Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Adhesive Foam Dressing

1.4.3 Non-Adhesive Foam Dressing

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Foam Dressing Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Acute Wounds

1.3.3 Postoperative Wounds

1.3.4 Chronic Wounds

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Foam Dressing Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.2 Global Foam Dressing Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.3 Global Foam Dressing Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.4 Global Top Foam Dressing Regions by Sales

2.4.1 Global Top Foam Dressing Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

2.4.2 Global Top Foam Dressing Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

2.5 Global Top Foam Dressing Regions by Revenue

2.5.1 Global Top Foam Dressing Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global Top Foam Dressing Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Foam Dressing Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Foam Dressing Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Top Foam Dressing Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Foam Dressing Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Foam Dressing Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Top Foam Dressing Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Top Foam Dressing Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Foam Dressing Revenue in 2020

3.3 Global Foam Dressing Sales Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Foam Dressing Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Foam Dressing Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Foam Dressing Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Foam Dressing Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Foam Dressing Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

4.1.3 Global Foam Dressing Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.2 Global Foam Dressing Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Foam Dressing Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Foam Dressing Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Foam Dressing Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.3 Global Foam Dressing Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Foam Dressing Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Foam Dressing Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Foam Dressing Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Foam Dressing Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Foam Dressing Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Foam Dressing Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Foam Dressing Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Foam Dressing Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Foam Dressing Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Foam Dressing Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Foam Dressing Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Foam Dressing Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Foam Dressing Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Foam Dressing Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Foam Dressing Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Foam Dressing Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Foam Dressing Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Foam Dressing Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Foam Dressing Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Foam Dressing Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Foam Dressing Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Foam Dressing Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 U.S.

6.3.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Foam Dressing Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Foam Dressing Sales by Type (2017-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Foam Dressing Revenue by Type (2017-2027)

7.2 Europe Foam Dressing Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Foam Dressing Sales by Application (2017-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Foam Dressing Revenue by Application (2017-2027)

7.3 Europe Foam Dressing Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Foam Dressing Sales by Country (2017-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Foam Dressing Revenue by Country (2017-2027)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Foam Dressing Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Foam Dressing Sales by Type (2018-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Foam Dressing Revenue by Type (2018-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Foam Dressing Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Foam Dressing Sales by Application (2018-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Foam Dressing Revenue by Application (2018-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Foam Dressing Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Foam Dressing Sales by Region (2018-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Foam Dressing Revenue by Region (2018-2027)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

8.3.12 Philippines

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Foam Dressing Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Foam Dressing Sales by Type (2019-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Foam Dressing Revenue by Type (2019-2027)

9.2 Latin America Foam Dressing Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Foam Dressing Sales by Application (2019-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Foam Dressing Revenue by Application (2019-2027)

9.3 Latin America Foam Dressing Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Foam Dressing Sales by Country (2019-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Foam Dressing Revenue by Country (2019-2027)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina

6 Middle East and Africa

6.1 Middle East and Africa Foam Dressing Market Size by Type

6.1.1 Middle East and Africa Foam Dressing Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 Middle East and Africa Foam Dressing Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.2 Middle East and Africa Foam Dressing Market Size by Application

6.2.1 Middle East and Africa Foam Dressing Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 Middle East and Africa Foam Dressing Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Middle East and Africa Foam Dressing Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Middle East and Africa Foam Dressing Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 Middle East and Africa Foam Dressing Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 Turkey

6.3.4 Saudi Arabia

6.3.5 U.A.E

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Smith & Nephew

11.1.1 Smith & Nephew Corporation Information

11.1.2 Smith & Nephew Overview

11.1.3 Smith & Nephew Foam Dressing Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Smith & Nephew Foam Dressing Product Description

11.1.5 Smith & Nephew Related Developments

11.2 Mölnlycke Health Care

11.2.1 Mölnlycke Health Care Corporation Information

11.2.2 Mölnlycke Health Care Overview

11.2.3 Mölnlycke Health Care Foam Dressing Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Mölnlycke Health Care Foam Dressing Product Description

11.2.5 Mölnlycke Health Care Related Developments

11.3 Coloplast

11.3.1 Coloplast Corporation Information

11.3.2 Coloplast Overview

11.3.3 Coloplast Foam Dressing Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Coloplast Foam Dressing Product Description

11.3.5 Coloplast Related Developments

11.4 3M

11.4.1 3M Corporation Information

11.4.2 3M Overview

11.4.3 3M Foam Dressing Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 3M Foam Dressing Product Description

11.4.5 3M Related Developments

11.5 ConvaTec

11.5.1 ConvaTec Corporation Information

11.5.2 ConvaTec Overview

11.5.3 ConvaTec Foam Dressing Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 ConvaTec Foam Dressing Product Description

11.5.5 ConvaTec Related Developments

11.6 Acelity

11.6.1 Acelity Corporation Information

11.6.2 Acelity Overview

11.6.3 Acelity Foam Dressing Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Acelity Foam Dressing Product Description

11.6.5 Acelity Related Developments

11.7 Medline Industries

11.7.1 Medline Industries Corporation Information

11.7.2 Medline Industries Overview

11.7.3 Medline Industries Foam Dressing Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Medline Industries Foam Dressing Product Description

11.7.5 Medline Industries Related Developments

11.8 Cardinal Health

11.8.1 Cardinal Health Corporation Information

11.8.2 Cardinal Health Overview

11.8.3 Cardinal Health Foam Dressing Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Cardinal Health Foam Dressing Product Description

11.8.5 Cardinal Health Related Developments

11.9 B.Braun

11.9.1 B.Braun Corporation Information

11.9.2 B.Braun Overview

11.9.3 B.Braun Foam Dressing Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 B.Braun Foam Dressing Product Description

11.9.5 B.Braun Related Developments

11.10 Medtronic

11.10.1 Medtronic Corporation Information

11.10.2 Medtronic Overview

11.10.3 Medtronic Foam Dressing Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Medtronic Foam Dressing Product Description

11.10.5 Medtronic Related Developments

11.1 Smith & Nephew

11.1.1 Smith & Nephew Corporation Information

11.1.2 Smith & Nephew Overview

11.1.3 Smith & Nephew Foam Dressing Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Smith & Nephew Foam Dressing Product Description

11.1.5 Smith & Nephew Related Developments

11.12 Paul Hartmann

11.12.1 Paul Hartmann Corporation Information

11.12.2 Paul Hartmann Overview

11.12.3 Paul Hartmann Foam Dressing Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 Paul Hartmann Product Description

11.12.5 Paul Hartmann Related Developments

11.13 Top-medical

11.13.1 Top-medical Corporation Information

11.13.2 Top-medical Overview

11.13.3 Top-medical Foam Dressing Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 Top-medical Product Description

11.13.5 Top-medical Related Developments

11.14 Lohmann & Rauscher

11.14.1 Lohmann & Rauscher Corporation Information

11.14.2 Lohmann & Rauscher Overview

11.14.3 Lohmann & Rauscher Foam Dressing Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.14.4 Lohmann & Rauscher Product Description

11.14.5 Lohmann & Rauscher Related Developments

11.15 Winner Medical

11.15.1 Winner Medical Corporation Information

11.15.2 Winner Medical Overview

11.15.3 Winner Medical Foam Dressing Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.15.4 Winner Medical Product Description

11.15.5 Winner Medical Related Developments

11.16 Derma Sciences

11.16.1 Derma Sciences Corporation Information

11.16.2 Derma Sciences Overview

11.16.3 Derma Sciences Foam Dressing Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.16.4 Derma Sciences Product Description

11.16.5 Derma Sciences Related Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Foam Dressing Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Foam Dressing Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Foam Dressing Production Mode & Process

12.4 Foam Dressing Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Foam Dressing Sales Channels

12.4.2 Foam Dressing Distributors

12.5 Foam Dressing Customers

13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

13.1 Foam Dressing Industry Trends

13.2 Foam Dressing Market Drivers

13.3 Foam Dressing Market Challenges

13.4 Foam Dressing Market Restraints

14 Key Findings in The Global Foam Dressing Study

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

Read the full report with TOC: @ https://www.regalintelligence.com/request-toc/225942

Therefore, Foam Dressing Market Report 2020 is a valuable document for all industry competitors and individuals with a strong interest in market research Foam Dressing.”