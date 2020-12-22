Foam Blowing Agents Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020-2026

According to the report, global demand for Foam Blowing Agents market was valued at approximately USD 1.6 billion in 2019, and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 2.3 billion by end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of around 5.6 % between 2020 and 2026.

Global Foam Blowing Agents Market: Overview

To enhance the existing properties of polymers foam blowing agents are used. In order to strengthen the foam, the foam blowing agents are used to provide the polymer matrix a cellular structure. The benefits of polymeric foams are that they have low heat transfer, low density, optimum flexibility, and much more. The different types of foam blowing agents available in the global market are hydrocarbons, water, methyl formate, azodicarbonamide, inert gasses, and methylal.

Global Foam Blowing Agents Market: Segmentation

The foam blowing agents are globally segmented by product type, applications, and end user. On the basis of product type, the global market is segregated into hydrofluorocarbons, hydrocarbons, hydrochlorofluorocarbons, hydrazine, water, azodicarbonamide, and CO2. Based on the applications, the market is categorized into polystyrene foams, polyvinyl chloride foams, polyurethane foams, polyolefin foams, phenolic foams, and others. Depending on the end user, the market is divided into construction and automotive.

Global Foam Blowing Agents Market: Growth Factors

The growing automotive industry has increased foam blowing agents demand. These agents are widely used in the production of different automotive parts such as side skirts, roll pans, wiper cowls, and bumpers. Owing to the growing application of foam blowing agents in the automotive and construction sectors its demand is anticipated to be on the rise in the coming years. The development of the thriving polystyrene, polyurethane and other product-based foam industries are triggering the growth of the market. The rise in the global population has given the constructional sector an important boost which in turn has increased the demand for the product. The increasing demand for housing, flooring material, hospitality, and effective sound furnishing expects to increase the requirement for foam blowing agents in the coming years. The foam blowing agents market also expects to witness a good growth rate in the coming years owing to the development of the packaging and medical devices industries.

Global Foam Blowing Agents Market: Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global foam blowing agents market is diversified into Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, and North America. Asia Pacific region dominates the foam blowing agents market due to the developing construction industry. Currently, the emerging economies such as South Korea, Thailand, Vietnam, and India are undergoing chief changes in terms of infrastructure thus anticipating the increase in the uptake of foam blowing agents in the regional market. Phenomenal pace of industrialization and the significant technological advancements that are made in the industries such as packaging, medical devices, and automotive anticipates boosting the consumption of foam blowing agents in Asia Pacific region. North America also shows a steady growth in the foam blowing agents market due to rising activities in the pharmaceutical and packaging industries. On the other hand, Europe shows sluggish market growth in the global market.

Global Foam Blowing Agents Market: Competitive Players

Some of the key market players that are involved in the foam blowing agents are Haltermann GmbH., Sinochem Group, Daikin Industries Ltd., Honeywell, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Zeon Corporation, AkzoNobel N.V., Arkema S.A., Solvay S.A., and DuPont.

