FMCG Packaging Market 2021| Emerging Opportunities, Competitive Landscape and Trends by Forecast 2027 FMCG Packaging Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Packaging Type (Paper Based Packaging, Custom Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Rigid Plastic Packaging, Protective Packaging, Other Packaging Types); Raw Material (Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE) Coated, Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), Aluminium, High Density Polyethylene (HDPE), Uncoated Paperboard, Others); End Use Industry (Food and Beverages, Healthcare and Pharmaceutical (OTC), Personal Care and Cosmetics, Others) and Geography

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) products are the high volume, low evaluated items that are fastest to leave the market racks. They incorporate strong and non-sturdy merchandise, for example, beautifying agents, toiletries, cleansers, batteries, plastic merchandise, paper items, and so forth. Bundling is crucial to the FMCG market as it is a basic component for appropriate situating of the item. Bundling permits compelling correspondence among shoppers and brand proprietors through illustrations, colors, pictures, item data and logos.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Packaging serves in as a significant mechanism for correspondence and an apparatus for organizations to recognize item appearance from that of their opponents. In the fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) division, packaging assumes a key part in influencing buyer decision and hence a significant factor in purpose of-procurement choices. So as to improve item perceivability in the market, packaging has risen as a special device to make an immediate effect on buyer observation about the comparing item. Factors, for example, expanding working class populace in creating nations, changing shopper ways of life and innovative progressions to create eco-accommodating packaged items are relied upon to drive the interest for FMCG packaging sooner rather than later. Moreover, changing buyer ways of life uphold the interest for differed customer items which is relied upon to improve the development of this market. This has prompted customized and differentiated packaging which by implication influences producers. Notwithstanding, consistence of tough ecological guidelines identified with packaging is a key factor controlling the market development. Making of new materials with the assistance of feasible packaging to offer effective plans is a key pattern driving the FMCG packaging market.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global FMCG Packaging Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the FMCG packaging market with detailed market segmentation by raw material, type, end-use industry and geography. The global FMCG packaging market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading FMCG packaging market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global FMCG packaging market is segmented into raw material, type and end-use industry. On the basis of type, the FMCG packaging market is bifurcated into paper based packaging, custom packaging, flexible packaging, rigid plastic packaging, protective packaging and others. By raw material the market is segmented into low density polyethylene (LDPE) coated, polyethylene terephthalate (PET), aluminium, high density polyethylene (HDPE), uncoated paperboard and othrs. Based on end-use industry the market is classified into food and beverages, healthcare and pharmaceutical (OTC), personal care and cosmetics and others

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global FMCG packaging market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The FMCG packaging market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the FMCG packaging market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the FMCG packaging market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the FMCG packaging market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from FMCG packaging market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for FMCG packaging in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the FMCG packaging market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the FMCG packaging market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Amcor Ltd

Ardagh Group

Ball Corporation

Berry Global Inc.

DS Smith PLC

Crown Holdings Inc

CCL Industries

Tetra Pak International

Toyo Seikan Kaisha Ltd

Reynolds Group Holdings

