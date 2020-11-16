Fly through the air as a pigeon for free, that’s how it works

As of last week, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla players have been searching 9th-century England in search of available land far from their homeland, Norway. A title in which it is possible to control a crow known as Synin. But you can choose a pigeon for free. Now is the time for us to explain the procedure to get it.

a dove like a crow

While traveling to a stable in a village or large city, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla players can change the appearance of their mount and ravens. The former Synin can therefore wear a completely different dress by buying it beforehand with silver coins. These changes in appearance can also pay off thanks to the microtransactions included in the title. Even so, you can make Synin look like an honorable pigeon for free and easily.

Prime Gaming subscribers can regularly take advantage of various games through their subscription. And recently, Prime Gaming subscribers to the game Assassin’s Creed Valhalla can take advantage of free content. With just a few clicks, you can collect the exclusive Carolingian Dynasty equipment package, which includes “1 set of equipment, 1 mount, 1 raven skin, 1 shield, 1 weapon, 1 set of naval skins and 1 set of naval accessories”.

You will understand that raven skin allows you to turn your raven into a pigeon in case you miss this city bird. And if you’re not already a Prime Gaming subscriber, you know it’s still possible to get your hands on this package of features for free. All you have to do is subscribe to the free Amazon Prime month so that you can benefit from the switch to Prime Gaming. Then link your Amazon account and your Ubisoft account to benefit immediately.