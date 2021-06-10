Fluorescent Lighting Market Insights and In-Depth Analysis 2020-2027

The research and analysis conducted in Fluorescent Lighting Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Fluorescent Lighting industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Fluorescent Lighting Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global Fluorescent Lighting Market is expected to grow with a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018, and the historic year of 2017.

Fluorescent lighting is a type of illuminating device that utilizes a set of chemical reaction enclosed inside a glass structure. This reaction can be described as a reaction between gas and mercury vapor, which ultimately results in emitting a UV light. This lighting is responsible for illuminating the phosphor powder that is present inside the glass structure which ultimately causes the fluorescent light effect.

Market Drivers:

Energy efficient and low cost of the product are factors that are expected to positively grow the market value

Growth in adoption of fluorescent lights commercially because of their high illuminating capabilities. This along with rapid industrialization globally are expected to act as drivers for the market growth

Market Restraints:

Concerns regarding the recycling requirements of these lights is one of the major factors restraining the market growth

Performance issues related to the product such as slow illumination, color changes of the light over a prolonged period. These factors are expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Segmentation: Global Fluorescent Lighting Market

By Application General Lighting Commercial Lighting Residential Lighting Industrial Lighting Outdoor Lighting Medical Lighting Surgical & Treatment Lighting General/Mounted Lighting Others

By Offering Hardware Lights & Bulbs Lamps Luminaires Software

By Geography North America US Canada Mexico South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2018, Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc. announced that they had completed the acquisition of IOTA Engineering, L.L.C. This acquisition is expected to expand and enhance the smart lighting and building solutions of Acuity.

In April 2018, LEDVANCE GmbH announced that they had been acquired by MLS. LEDVANCE will continue to operate as a German GmbH and also with the same headquarters. This acquisition will help enhance the capabilities of both the organization and enhance their capabilities to serve the market.

Competitive Analysis: Global Fluorescent Lighting Market

Global fluorescent lighting market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of fluorescent lighting market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Fluorescent Lighting Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the fluorescent lighting market are Osram; GENERAL ELECTRIC; Energy Focus; SORAA; Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc.; LEDVANCE GmbH; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Semiconductor Co., Ltd.; Intematix Corporation; Technical Consumer Products, Inc.; AFX, Inc.; Eaton; Amerlux,LLC; Hubbell; Visa Lighting and Waldmann Group.

Major Highlights of Fluorescent Lighting market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Fluorescent Lighting market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Fluorescent Lighting market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Fluorescent Lighting market.

