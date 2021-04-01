Fluid Transfer System Market Size, Top Countries Data, Industry Share, Company Overview, Industrial Statistics, Regional Economy, Development and Forecast to 2027

The global fluid transfer system market size is expected to reach USD 28.48 Billion at a steady CAGR of 6.2% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Factors driving revenue growth of the fluid transfer system market are increasing demand for premium vehicles, implementation of more stringent fuel emission and tailpipe exhaust regulations, and stringent norms regarding CO2.

The Global Fluid Transfer System Market report offers a detailed analysis of the global market size, regional and country-level analysis of the market, segment growth, competitive landscape, sales analysis, industrial chain analysis, opportunities, recent developments, regulatory framework, market growth analysis, and strategic market initiatives.

Fluid transfer systems also offer corrosion resistance, abrasion resistance, and weight reduction, which are some key factors driving adoption of these products, particularly in the oil industry, which uses fluid transfer systems to move oil from offshore drilling rigs into oil tankers and ships and to refineries for processing. Increasing focus on manufacturing more lightweight vehicles in the automotive industry continues to open up major growth opportunities for player operating in the fluid transfer system market going ahead. Lighter materials reduce overall weight of vehicles and result in better fuel efficiency.

The research report analyzes the overall impact of the pandemic on the Fluid Transfer System industry, along with its impact on the key segments and sub-segments of the market. Moreover, the report assesses the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on the key geographical region and their effect on the overall market owing to different restrictions imposed in different regions and countries.

Key Highlights in the Fluid Transfer System Market Report

The findings of the report explain various aspects of the market, such as market status, developmental prospects, key regional segments, renowned market players, product offerings, end-use industries.

Rubber hoses are commonly used for fluid transfer and are designed for specific fluid, pressure, and temperature ranges and are available in a variety of specifications. Rubber hoses have capability of resisting erosive wear better than steel pipes in certain applications.

North America accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2020 due to presence of major market players such as Cooper Standard and Gates Corporation. Increasing investment in research & development of advanced fluid transfer systems in countries in the region is expected to propel growth of the North America market going ahead.

Key players in the market include Contitech, Cooper Standard, Lander Automotive, Akwel, Gates Corporation, Hutchinson, Tristone, TI Fluid Systems, Castello Italio, and Kongsberg Automotive.

The Fluid Transfer System market intelligence report talks about the market size, share, value, and production cost analysis over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Equipment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) AC lines Air suspension lines SCR lines Brake lines DPF lines Fuel lines Turbo coolant lines Transmission oil cooling lines

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Hoses Tubing

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Automotive Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) Mild Hybrid Vehicles Aerospace Manufacturing Others

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Aluminum Stainless Steel Rubber Nylon Steel Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany K. France Norway Italy BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel Rest Of MEA



Critical Factors To Help Readers Understand The Market Scenario

Key Market Dynamics: The global Fluid Transfer System market research report details on the ongoing market trends, development outlines, and several research methodologies. It illustrates the key factors that directly manipulate the market, for instance, production strategies, development platforms, and product portfolio. According to our researchers, even minor changes within the product profiles could result in huge disruptions to the above-mentioned factors. Each of these factors has been elaborately discussed in the initial segment of the study.

Key Growth Prospects: The report specializes in examining the major growth prospects of the global Fluid Transfer System market, such as new product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, partnerships, and the progress of the key market players functioning in the market, on regional and global levels.

Key Market Highlights: The Fluid Transfer System report deeply inspects factors like revenue accumulation, cost, capacity utilization rate, production capacity, production rate, consumption rate, import/export, supply/demand, gross, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. It further presents an all-inclusive study of the market growth factors and their latest trends.

Analytical Tools: The report discusses the leading market participants and their market scope, leveraging various analytical tools. Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis, are some of the analytical tools used by researchers for this market study.

Prospective Customers: The report assesses some crucial insights into service providers, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, stakeholders, and individuals, who are keen on self-studying and assessing the Fluid Transfer System market.

