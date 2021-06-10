Fluid Power Equipment Market | How Top Leading Companies Can Make This Smart Strategy Work

The research and analysis conducted in Fluid Power Equipment Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Fluid Power Equipment industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Fluid Power Equipment Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global fluid power equipment market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 14.58 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the various initiatives undertaken by governments of Asia-Pacific region to establish home-grown industries.

Fluid power equipments can be defined as those industrial equipments and components that are used for transferring of different liquid types and gases from one particular location to another in various industrial applications. Fluid power is the process of generating power/energy through this transferring wherein hydraulic fluid power utilizes mineral oil or water for energy generation, whereas pneumatics method utilizes air or other associated gases for this method.

Market Drivers:

Rapid increase in investments for the development of energy-efficient solutions is expected to augment growth of the market

Increasing focus on advancing technologies of manufacturing and development of these products; this factor is expected to boost the growth of the market

Increasing levels of investments and establishment of industries from Asia-Pacific region is also expected to boost the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

High costs associated with these products due to various trade complications between different regions as well as logistics problem; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market growth

Presence of local manufacturers in different regions of the world who are providing these products at a lower cost with better delivery service is also expected to restrict the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Fluid Power Equipment Market

By Product

Hydraulics Hydraulic Pumps Hydraulic Motors Hydraulic Valves Hydraulic Cylinders Hydraulic Transmission Hydraulic Filters & Hydraulic Accumulators Others Fluid Connectors Auxiliary Components Other Accessories



Pneumatics Pneumatic Pumps Pneumatic Valves Pneumatic Actuators Pneumatic Filter Regulator Lubricator (FRLs) Pneumatic Fittings Others Grippers Positioners Guns



By End-User

Hydraulics Construction Agriculture Material Handling Oil & Gas Aerospace & Defense Machine Tools Hydraulic Press Plastics Automotive Renewable Energy Others Mining Commercial Vehicles Marine Food & Beverages Water & Wastewater Chemicals Packaging Semiconductors Pulp & Paper Others



Pneumatics Automotive Food Processing & Packaging Chemicals, Plastics & Oil Material Handling & Assembly Semiconductors & Electronics Metalworking Paper & Printing Wood & Ceramic Life Sciences Aerospace & Defense Others Construction Metals & Mining Entertainment Pharmaceuticals Textiles



By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2018, Applied Industrial Technologies announced that they had acquired “Fluid Power Sales”, this acquisition will enhance the expertise of fluid power engineering and its fabrication. The combined expertise will allow for greater customization and innovations for hydraulic product offerings

In August 2018, Helios Technologies announced that they had acquired Custom Fluidpower Pty Ltd for approximately USD 26 million. Custom Fluidpower is established in Australia providing specialised fluid-power solutions to the various end-use industries ranging from construction, power & energy, agriculture, oil & gas, material handling, mining and others. This will help in significant improvements in the expertise and product offerings of Helios Technologies for fluid-power instruments and solutions

Competitive Analysis

Global fluid power equipment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of fluid power equipment market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global fluid power equipment market are Bosch Rexroth Corporation; Eaton; Parker Hannifin Corp; Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.; Fluid-Power Equipment Inc; Sparrows Offshore Group Limited; Fluid Systems, Inc.; HYDAC; HAWE Hydraulik SE; Moog Inc.; Bucher Hydraulics GmbH; DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Ltd.; Concentric; CASAPPA S.p.A.; Applied Industrial Technologies; CIRCOR International; Crane Co.; Flowserve Corporation; Graco Inc.; Christian Bürkert GmbH & Co. KG and Dover Corporation among others.

Key players in the market, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the all inclusive Fluid Power Equipment report. This report aims to examine the market with respect to general market conditions, market improvement, market scenarios, development, cost and profit of the specified market regions, position and comparative pricing between major players. It is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, market size, sales volume, leading segments and geographical analysis. Global Fluid Power Equipment market report contains comprehensive and thorough insights which are based on business intelligence.

Major Highlights of Fluid Power Equipment market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Fluid Power Equipment market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Fluid Power Equipment market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Fluid Power Equipment market.

